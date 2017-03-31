Khloe Kardashian Faces Cavaliers ‘Curse’ Rumors Amid Tristan Thompson Romance

Khloe Kardashian isn’t willing to take the blame for the Cleveland Cavaliers’ recent string of losses.

According to a new report, fans are beginning to wonder if Khloe Kardashian is responsible for a “Kardashian Curse” against the team after they lost 10 of their 15 latest games. That said, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star isn’t letting the rumors get to her.

“[Khloe Kardashian] is not about to take the blame for the [Cavaliers] losing,” a source told Hollywood Life on March 31. “It’s ridiculous to think she has that kind of power. But she knows that the fans are going to talk sh*t, she’s trying to mentally prepare herself for it. She knows she can’t lose her temper this time, her plan is to ignore all the hate.”

Although Tristan Thompson and his team seemed to start off their 2016-2017 season strong, they have since embarked on a downward spiral, and with the playoffs looming, fans are wondering what went wrong.

To the happiest of birthdays my love! To the first of many more together! May God continue to bless you in all of your days! And may we forever look at one another like this A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 14, 2017 at 2:32pm PDT

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson began dating in late summer of last year and quickly embarked on a number of romantic vacations, including trips to Mexico and Miami. Khloe Kardashian has also been seen in the stands during Thompson’s games in Cleveland and Los Angeles. Most recently, Khloe Kardashian and her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, were seen cheering Thompson on from the front row at the Staples Center.

While Khloe Kardashian isn’t prepared to take the blame for a Kardashian curse, a second source claimed that Tristan Thomspon’s teammate, Lebron James, was actually on board with the “ridiculous” scenario.

“The [Cavaliers] haven’t been playing up to their potential lately, and they’re coming up with every reason possible for their bad play,” a source told Hollywood Life earlier this week. “LeBron actually joked and talked about the Kardashian curse being real.”

Khloe Kardashian certainly isn’t the first celebrity to be blamed for cursing a team, and she likely won’t be the last. As fans may recall, just last year, actress Olivia Munn was blamed for her boyfriend’s “rocky season” with the Green Bay Packers, and years ago, Jessica Simpson was targeted with curse allegations while dating Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.

The second Hollywood Life source went on to suggest that Thompson’s teammates were actually avoiding him because of the alleged curse.

“[The Cavaliers] are dodging Tristan now,” the source explained. “Everyone is superstitious that [Khloe Kardashian] and the curse have something to do with their poor play.”

My love A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 24, 2017 at 1:09pm PST

While Khloe Kardashian continues to face outlandish rumors regarding her impact on the Cleveland Cavaliers, she appears to be enjoying her romance with Thompson. In fact, some reports have suggested that the couple is secretly engaged.

After Khloe Kardashian showed up to a Cleveland Cavaliers game earlier this month in Los Angeles, fans took notice of a stunning diamond ring on her finger. Then, after the reality star was spotted with the ring for the second time, fans began to speculate about a possible engagement.

Around the same time, Khloe Kardashian spoke of her love for Cleveland, where she shares a home with her boyfriend. “I actually love Cleveland. Everyone is so nice there. I love the four seasons. I love that it snows,” she told CBS’s The Talk via People Magazine.

To see more of Khloe Kardashian and her family, tune into Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 13 on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! Network.

[Featured Image by Cindy Ord/Getty Images]