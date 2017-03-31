‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Spoilers: Hidden Clues In New Trailer

Game of Thrones Season 7 is right around the corner, and fans are already starting to get excited. On Thursday, a brand new teaser trailer was released, and while it didn’t show much action, it spoke volumes about what is to come when the hit series returns to HBO this summer.

According to Mashable, the new Game of Thrones Season 7 teaser trailer focused on Cersei Lannister, Jon Snow, and Daenerys Targaryen, who are likely to be the three main players in Season 7. As viewers know, Cersei Lannister was crowed the Queen of Westeros in the Season 6 finale, while Jon Snow’s true parentage was revealed to fans as he became the King in The North. Jon, who doesn’t yet know he is the only male member of the Targaryen family living, is sure to be in for a shock when he finds out he has a real claim to the iron throne. However, his only living family member, Daenerys, may have some objections to that.

Daenerys Targaryen has been working for many seasons to empower herself and build an army in hopes of taking Westros and the crown for herself. In the Game of Thrones Season 6 finale, Dany set off to do just that with her huge army, which now includes the Dothraki, the Martell’s, Tyrell’s, and Theon and Yara Greyjoy’s men. Of course, Dany also has Tyrion Lannister at her side, and her impressive dragons, who are said to be even bigger during Season 7.

In the newly released promo, Game of Thrones fans hear the song “Sit Down” by James as Cersei Lannister, Jon Snow, and Daenerys Targaryen all walk towards their respective thrones with passion. Since Cersei and Jon are both in the places fans left them at the end of Season 6, it’s easy to assume that’s where they’ll be when Season 7 kicks off. However, Daenerys is on land in the promo, which likely means her ships will come to shore and she’ll begin her fight to become Queen of Westeros. This could mean that there is an epic battle brewing between Dany and Cersei, and Jon will likely be involved.

In fact, many fans believe that Jon and Daenerys will finally meet each other during Season 7 of Game of Thrones, and that they’ll actually team up to take down Cersei. This could be the most interesting pairing in the show’s history, as they two are huge fan favorites, and their bloodline connection is sure to become known during the seven episode arc. Could Jon and Dany work together to remove Cersei from the iron throne, only to turn on each other in hopes of ruling Westeros?

It does seem that Daenerys ruling the seven kingdoms is the show’s endgame, as Jon has always been a reluctant leader, an emotion that can be seen on his face as he walks towards his throne as the King in The North. Meanwhile, Cersei has a bit of a confident smile on her face as she takes her seat on the iron throne, this could be hinting that she has a false sense of security, which could be her downfall. Of course, Dany is calm and regal, looking like a born leader who is ready to take what is hers. However, it won’t be easy as she’ll have many obstacles to overcome if she wants to claim the throne for herself.

The Game of Thrones Season 7 premiere will air on Sunday, July 16 on HBO.

