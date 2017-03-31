‘Destiny’: Xur’s Exotic Goods For March 31, Pricey Weapon Bundles Appear

The Destiny: Age of Triumph update brought some new items to Xur’s inventory for the weekend of Friday, March 31. Exotic Weapon Bundles have been added to the mix, plus the mysterious vendor is selling a never-before-sold Warlock piece and a Hunter piece makes only its second appearance.

The Exotic Weapon bundles added to Xur’s list of items on sale are a welcome additional opportunity for Destiny players to purchase weapons they may not have been able to collect in-game thus far. The only issue is their price. They are being sold for 30 Strange Coins and 25 Silver Dust. This is seven more Strange Coins than if the weapons were being sold by themselves and the same Silver Dust price for Ornaments. Not that great of a deal. It will be interesting to see if Bungie adjusts the price of the bundles following player feedback.

Xur can be found next to the Crucible Quartermaster in the Tower this weekend. Simply head straight toward the Vanguard hall after spawning in the tower and look against the wall on the left just before you run into the Quartermaster. Here’s where you can find him on the Tower map.

Xûr and his items will only be available in Destiny through Sunday morning. He will be gone as soon as the clock strikes 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT.

Exotic Gear on Sale

Name Type Stats Cost T12 Ruin Wings Titan Gauntlets 37 (57) Intellect /

40 (51) Strength 13 Strange Coins 94% Fr0st-EE5 Hunter Boots 48 (62) Intellect /

51 (60) Discipline 13 Strange Coins 88% Astrocyte Verse Warlock Helmet 39 (XX) Discipline /

44 (XX) Strength 13 Strange Coins 90% No Land Beyond Sniper Rifle (Primary) 23 Strange Coins Legacy Engram Boots 29 Strange Coins

Weapon Bundles

Weapon and Ornament Cost Monte Carlo and Royal Flush 30 Strange Coins and 25 Silver Dust Zhalo Supercell and Shock Hazard 30 Strange Coins and 25 Silver Dust

Curios

Material Exchange

Name Type Cost Motes of Light Consumable 2 Strange Coins Exotic Shard Material 7 Strange Coins

For those wondering what to get, here are a few helpful hints.

No Land Beyond

No Land Beyond is one of the special Exotic weapons that can fit in the primary weapon slot. It is, in fact, the only Sniper Rifle that can be used as a primary weapon. However, its performance may leave you preferring to use a Scout Rifle with a high impact rating instead. The precision damage multiplier on NLB is only 3.5x versus the 5.0x of other Sniper Rifles. It also requires a reload after each shot that takes approximately two and a half seconds.

The weapon is still a bit of a novelty item, but deadly in the right hands. It may be worth your coins if you are a headshot master in PVP.

Ruin Wings

The ability to gain extra Heavy Weapon ammo drops is always welcome and the “Seeds of Ruin” perk for Ruin Wings provides just that. This week’s edition also offers the choice between faster reloading for Pulse Rifles and Rocket Launchers, as well as a choice between “Rain Blows” for increase melee attack speed and “Momentum Transfer” bonus grenade energy on melee hits.

The 94 percent Tier 12 stat rolls is the best of the week for Xur’s Exotics. This makes Ruin Wings a worthy pickup this week unless you already have a higher roll.

FR0ST-EE5

The FR0ST-EE5 Boots were added to Destiny with the Rise of Iron expansion and serve to make Hunters dodgier on the ground. The “Rapid Cooldown” intrinsic perk doubles melee and grenade energy regeneration plus decreases the wearer’s turn radius when sprinting. This means sharper turns to avoid incoming fire or to ambush an opposing player in the Crucible.

The boots come with the choice between carrying extra Fusion Rifle or Rocket Launcher ammo in the third column. The final column perk is Solar Double-Down for increased Agility for five seconds after a Solar double kill.

These boots primarily serve their purpose in the Crucible, and they do require you to sprint often in order to maximize their potential. The 88 percent T12 roll is not the best, but it’s still a cool-looking helmet and worthwhile pickup if you missed these when they went on sale last.

Astrocyte Verse

Astrocyte Verse is another Exotic armor piece based around movement bonuses. The “Move to Survive” intrinsic perk provides increased recovery to Blink. This makes it only viable for the Voidwalker sub-class.

The optional bonuses include “Hands-On” for bonus Super energy from minion melee kills and “Second Thoughts” for bonus Super energy from minion special weapon kills. The final column perk is “Invigoration,” which grants bonus melee energy on Orb pickups.

The 90 percent T12 roll is on the edge of decent, but there are many better Exotic armor option for Warlocks than the Astrocyte Verse. Still, this is the first time Xur has sold this piece, so it is an opportunity for Destiny players who do not have this helmet to complete their Exotic collection.

[Featured Image by Bungie]