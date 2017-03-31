‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ 20th Anniversary: Why Wasn’t Eliza Dushku Invited?

The cast members of the hit series Buffy The Vampire Slayer recently got back together to do an Entertainment Weekly cover story for the 20th anniversary of the show. The first episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer originally premiered back on March 10, 1997, so it has officially been two decades since it first aired. The series finale aired in 2003.

However, one cast member who was noticeably absent from the reunion was Eliza Dushku. According to IMDb, Dushku — who played Faith on the series — appeared in 20 of the show’s episodes. Despite only appearing in a relatively small number of episodes during the show’s seven-season run, Faith was a fan favorite and made a lasting impression on viewers. The character was also featured in six episodes of the series Angel, which was a spin-off of Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

When fans of the show wondered about her absence from the reunion photos, Dushku explained on Twitter that she was not invited due to the fact that she was not “a series regular.” She also had praise for the reunion, calling it “special.”

Your ❤️’s will go on..! Faith/I was never a series regular cast member on btvs, sweeties=no invite. Cute n special reunion tho #ScoobyGang???? https://t.co/vWNupEVuXL — Eliza Dushku (@elizadushku) March 30, 2017

Dushku, who has over 60 acting credits, is also known for her roles in movies such as Wrong Turn and Bring It On. She recently starred as Special Agent Veronica Dawson in the final season of the Cinemax series Banshee, which aired in the spring of 2016. Earlier this month, the Hollywood Reporter also reported that she had joined the CBS series Bull.

According to Hollywood Life, “the only series regular” who wasn’t included in the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reunion was Anthony Stewart Head, who portrayed the character of Rupert Giles. Although he was invited, Head was reportedly “rehearsing for a play” and could not attend due to the scheduling conflict.

Is A Buffy Revival Still A Possibility?

In recent years, there have been whispers of a possible Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival or reboot, and the cast getting back together for the 20th anniversary helped spark those rumors yet again. Back in the January, the Inquisitr reported that cast member Sarah Michelle Gellar — who, of course, starred as the titular character of Buffy — explained to the Hollywood Reporter that she wasn’t sure that a revival of the show would be a good idea.

Earlier this month, cast members — including Dushku — also spoke with the Hollywood Reporter and were asked about the possibility of a reboot as well. Dushku suggested that it might be best to leave the show in the past.

“Let’s leave it alone. This show still plays and works for people. In the finale the power was turned over to every girl in the world, to become slayers. That’s the revival we need and we’re already seeing today.”

You know the saying “It takes a village,” well it took that and some neighboring towns to pull of this shoot (and this isn’t even everyone). Thank you to EW for putting this all together!! And thank you to all our loyal fans who asked for this enough times that it actually happened. -@sarahmgellar #BuffyTheVampireSlayer #Buffy A post shared by Entertainment Weekly (@entertainmentweekly) on Mar 29, 2017 at 7:29am PDT

Members of the cast were also recently asked about a revival by Entertainment Weekly and were largely divided in their opinions. However, Joss Whedon, the creator of the show as well as the movie it was based upon, did appear to at least offer a little bit of hope to those who would like to see the show come back.

“Everything sort of finds its way back somewhere,” Whedon told Entertainment Weekly.

“”I’ve been trying deliberately to move forward and do something a little bit different. But yeah, the great thing is everybody looks great, and the other great thing is the show is about growing up. If we did it with these guys, they’d be the age they basically are. They’d probably play a little younger because they can do that. But yeah, you’d see somebody going through their life at a different stage. It wouldn’t be like, ‘I can’t believe we’re still in high school! I wear Depends!'”

Were you disappointed that Eliza Dushku was left out of the 20th reunion? Do you think that a Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival would be a good idea? Let us know!

[Featured Image by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images]