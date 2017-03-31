Scheana Marie To Film With Boyfriend During ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 6

Scheana Marie and Robert Valletta will reportedly make their reality television debut on Vanderpump Rules Season 6.

Days after Scheana Marie was seen telling her former husband, Mike Shay, that she wanted a divorce during the Vanderpump Rules Season 5 finale, a source has revealed details about the SUR Restaurant waitress’ upcoming storyline on the show.

“Robert Valletta is planning to film a little with [Scheana Marie] for the next season that they’ll start filming in May,” a source close to the couple revealed to Radar Online on March 31.

“[Scheana Marie] isn’t a newbie to reality TV. She knows what everyone wants to see and what will bring ratings — her new hot boyfriend!” the source added.

Scheana Marie and Mike Shay faced rumors of marital trouble in November of last year and one month later, they confirmed their marriage had reached its end. Weeks after that, Scheana Marie and Robert Valletta were seen celebrating what appeared to be a Christmas party in Beverly Hills, California.

“Rob wanted to reconnect over the holidays once he knew [Scheana Marie] was on the divorce train,” the source explained.

“It was supposed to be light and fun as friends, and maybe turn into some projects together. Instead, it turned into romance.”

Scheana Marie and Robert Valletta were first seen together on his Instagram page in mid-December but in the weeks that followed, the couple stayed mum on their romance. Then, in February, they made their red carpet debut at a Los Angeles premiere and later began sharing photos of one another on their social media accounts.

Meanwhile, after denying claims of drug use on his own social media account, Mike Shay allegedly discovered news of Scheana Marie’s romance with the actor.

“Mike knows Rob and is quite upset that’s who [Scheana Marie] decided to make her new boy,” the source added, also stating that the reality star was “already posting it everywhere in his face.”

Although Scheana Marie’s former husband, who may or may not be seen on Season 6, hasn’t yet weighed in on her relationship publicly, he may do so during the Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion special, which begins airing next week.

“[Scheana Marie] lost it for hours on set having to confront him,” a source previously told Radar Online.

When Scheana Marie and Mike Shay confirmed plans for divorce, they claimed they would be keeping things civil between them.

“While we have made the difficult decision to move forward separately, our story will continue on through the love and mutual respect that we have cultivated throughout our 15-year friendship,” the statement read.

“Much of the recent speculation and reporting on our relationship has been misguided, and we have come to an amicable decision on all matters. We might have failed at our marriage, but we are committed to succeeding as friends and will continue to support each other’s personal happiness and professional success.”

During the recently aired finale episode of Vanderpump Rules, Scheana Marie claimed to have learned that her then-husband was using drugs behind her back. Months later, she spoke to In Touch Weekly magazine and suggested he was also having an “emotional affair” with an unnamed fan of the Bravo reality series.

Also during the interview, Scheana Marie discussed a potential beach wedding but didn’t say that she and Valletta were engaged.

To see more of Scheana Marie and Mike Shay, tune into the three-part Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion special, which begins airing on Monday, April 3, on Bravo TV at 8 p.m.

