Lamar Odom Talks Drug Abuse, Cheating On Khloe, And That Night At The Brothel

Lamar Odom cheated death almost a year and a half ago, and now he’s speaking out about that fateful night at the brothel and his drug abuse, Us Weekly reported.

The former NBA basketball star had 12 strokes and two heart attacks after being found unresponsive at a Las Vegas-area brothel. His cocaine use and reckless cheating ended his relationship with Kardashian. Even though they were in the process of getting divorced, Khloe supported Odom and was instrumental in his recovery.

Kardashian delayed their divorce for a few months so Lamar could concentrate on his recovery. The media speculated that the former couple may reconcile, but that hope was squashed when Odom was photographed drinking in 2016.

According to CNN, Lamar is now sober and regrets the drug abuse and cheating that shattered his relationship with Kardashian. The former NBA basketball star recently opened up for a candid interview about his biggest regrets.

Lamar revealed that Khloe wasn’t aware of his drug abuse until 2011. She walked in on him using and he believes it was the beginning of the end of their relationship.

“Around two years before we split up [in 2011], I was in the man cave she made for me and she caught me,” Lamar explained.

“She was disappointed and so was I.”

Odom said that businesswise, Keeping Up with the Kardashians was good for both he and Khloe. They developed a fragrance together and had great experiences. However, the bad side of the reality series is that it put him on television, which led to women being interested in him that he wouldn’t have met otherwise.

“If there is one thing I regret when I was married is having multiple affairs with difference women. I wished I could have kept my d**k in my pants.”

Lamar admitted there were some women that he would see frequently. He recalled one time that Khloe caught him in a sleazy motel with one of those women.

Lamar Odom breaks his silence on drug addiction and his marriage to Khloe Kardashian: https://t.co/R5q192s5p4 pic.twitter.com/508f8WTqIK — Us Weekly (@usweekly) March 29, 2017

“Khloe caught me in a sleazy motel in L.A., getting high with this one girl,” Odom explained. “That was like sticking a knife in her heart and twisting it. She didn’t deserve it. She always tried to help me with the drugs. For whatever reason, I always rejected her help.”

One of Lamar’s biggest regrets is not being able to have children with Kardashian. She really wanted a child, and he believes she would be a great mother. Odom realizes now that the reason for their infertility issues was his dependence on drugs.

Now 17 months after being found unresponsive in Las Vegas, Odom is clean and sober. He wants to start dating again and maybe even have more children.

Since their divorce was finalized, Khloe and Lamar do not have any contact with each other. He admitted that “it’s kinda sad” because they started out as “good friends.”

Khloe Kardashian Fan Says ‘Doctors Made Her Face’ And Lamar Odom Dating Rumors https://t.co/YngqfEYoup pic.twitter.com/mgcGTz0UBu — WWE_News (@_WWE__News_) March 20, 2017

Now that some time has passed, Odom said that he no longer wants to be with Kardashian. He’s happy that she is in a better place and no longer hurting. Lamar added that if she marries someone that hurts her like he did, he would consider physically hurting him.

“I just love her. Everything we went through that was negative was all my fault, ” Lamar explained.

“She shouldn’t blame herself for any of it.”

Khloe has moved on from the heartbreak of the divorce with Lamar Odom with Cleveland Cavalier star, Tristan Thompson. The couple has been together for seven months and they are excited about their promising future. Khloe said that they have a healthy, positive relationship.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]