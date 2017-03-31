Vicki Gunvalson Brings The Drama To ‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Season 12

Vicki Gunvalson is reportedly bringing the drama to The Real Housewives of Orange County while filming the show’s upcoming 12th season.

According to a new report, Vicki Gunvalson turned 55 earlier this week and reportedly saw her birthday as the perfect opportunity to “take down” her co-stars, including Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador.

“[Vicki Gunvalson] is having a huge birthday bash at her house in the O.C. on Saturday and everyone is super excited!” a source close to the reality star revealed to Radar Online on March 31.

Vicki Gunvalson is excited to celebrate her birthday party with friends and reportedly invited several of her co-stars, including returning housewife Kelly Dodd and former housewife Gretchen Rossi, who is expected to make a guest appearance on the show.

Vicki Gunvalson also invited her newest co-star, Peggy Sulahian, and Lydia McLaughlin, who has allegedly returned to The Real Housewives of Orange County in a full-time role after previously starring on the series during its eighth season.

As for those ousted from the event, Radar Online revealed that Vicki Gunvalson did not include Judge or Beador on the guest list.

“[Vicki Gunvalson] would never allow Tamra or Shannon at her home and they wouldn’t come even if she did invite them,” the source told the outlet.

“She does not even want to film in the same room as her!”

Although Vicki Gunvalson once had a close friendship with Tamra Judge, things between them have been strained for the past few seasons, mainly due to the cancer drama surrounding her former relationship with Brooks Ayers, and during Season 11, they came to blows.

Following The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 11, Tamra Judge reportedly enlisted the help of Shannon Beador and Heather Dubrow in an effort to have Vicki Gunvalson booted from the show. However, Judge’s efforts were in vain and after being brought back to the show, Gunvalson reportedly scored a much higher paycheck than her former friend and co-star.

As Radar Online revealed, Vick Gunvalson is reportedly being paid a whopping $750,000 for her role on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 while Judge is getting just $600,000.

“[Vicki Gunvalson] thinks that Tamra was trying to get her booted from the show, and she does not know what her motives are this season, but she knows that they are not good,” an insider previously claimed.

In other Real Housewives of Orange County news, Heather Dubrow announced she was leaving the show in January after starring on the series since Season 7.

“If you’re wondering why I’ve decided to not come back, it wasn’t an easy decision,” Dubrow explained to listeners of her Podcast, via a report by Entertainment Tonight.

“You know, it’s hard to walk away from something, first of all, that’s been successful for five years, and truly has given us so much. But I just feel like, right at this particular point in time, a couple of things [changed my mind].”

“First of all, my kids,” Dubrow continued.

“My oldest kids are now teenagers, and I just felt like they need to make their own decision about being on television and exposing their lives, and for me personally, I have some really cool, interesting opportunities that I want to explore. I don’t know where they’re going to go, but I want the opportunity to explore them.”

Vicki Gunvalson and her co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV later this year for The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12.

