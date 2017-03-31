Kylie Jenner And Tyga Split? She’s Reportedly Kicked Him Out Of Her House

Kylie Jenner and Tyga have been known to have an on-and-off romance, but has the pair finally called it quits for good.

Following Blac Chyna’s rant against the rapper, a source claims Kylie Jenner recently booted Tyga from her Los Angeles home after becoming fed up with his ongoing drama.

“[Kylie Jenner] has been getting frustrated and tired of Tyga’s many issues,” an insider told Hollywood Life on March 31.

“He has been living at her place for a long time and she has been pressuring him to give her some space, so he finally moved out, again.”

According to the report, Tyga reportedly relocated to a new place last week and since arriving at his new home, he has allegedly been partying “every other night.”

Kylie Jenner and Tyga have not yet confirmed their alleged split, but the reality star and cosmetics mogul hasn’t shared a photo of the rapper on her Instagram page since they celebrated Valentine’s Day in New York City last month. Instead, she’s been focusing on her friends, her business ventures, and her many luxury vehicles.

“[Kylie Jenner] feels like she needs a break from Tyga’s mooching ways as well as all the baby mama drama with Chyna,” the source continued.

“Kylie saw what happened to Rob [Kardashian] and Chyna and now she is hitting the brakes on her and Tyga before she falls into a messy situation with him too. The latest social media outburst from Chyna only made Kylie feel more secure in her decision to lean away from Tyga.”

As Hollywood Life explained, Blac Chyna went on a shocking rant against Tyga, the father of her 4-year-old son, King Cairo, and during the rant, she reportedly accused the rapper of not paying child support — and cheating on Kylie Jenner. Blac Chyna also took aim at Kylie Jenner’s older half-brother, Rob Kardashian, who she also shares a child with.

As fans will recall, Kylie Jenner and her family were taken back with Blac Chyna went public with her romance with Rob Kardashian over a year ago. At the time, many believed the controversial relationship had caused a family feud and on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the drama surrounding the romance was discussed.

Although Kylie Jenner hasn’t shared any new photos of Tyga on her Instagram page in recent weeks, the outlet claimed the couple was seen together on March 13 during a family movie night. Weeks later, Tyga paid a visit to celebrity hot spot Avenue Nightclub but during his outing, Kylie Jenner was noticeably absent from his studded VIP section.

According to a second report shared by E! News earlier this week, Tyga has been spending the majority of his time at his new Hollywood Hills home and has been “having people over every night.”

“There’s been no sign of Kylie,” a source said.

Tyga has also been enjoying his time out of the house and visited at least a couple of nightclubs in Los Angeles before traveling to Las Vegas on Sunday morning. As the outlet explained, the rapper was scheduled to visit Sin City to kick off his Daylight Beach Club residency and the launch of Lit Sundays.

Kylie Jenner and Tyga previously called it quits in November 2015 and in May 2016 but neither breakup stuck.

