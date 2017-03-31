NBC Reportedly Orders Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani To Turn Up ‘The Voice’ PDA

Producers aren’t happy about a recent spat between Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani on The Voice. Ratings dropped when Shelton acted jealous after Stefani flirted with a contestant, so producers have ordered them to ramp up the PDA to avoid another slip.

An insider told Radar Online that producers were not happy about Stefani flirting with the contestant. Although the exchange was playful in nature, producers don’t believe fans appreciated Stefani’s comments, especially the part when she said she was “mesmerized” by his body.

“Producers have really come down on Gwen for her flirtation. They said it seems like the viewers do not want to see any trouble in paradise between her and Blake. They basically told her that they are really just disappointed in how her and Blake seem to be lacking in the love department this season.”

The show allegedly offered Shelton and Stefani a large bonus to up the PDA this year, and an even larger bonus if Shelton pops the question on air. This season marks Stefani’s highly anticipated return to the show after taking a year off from the competition. Producers obviously wanted to capitalize on her and Shelton’s reunion in front of the cameras, which is why they are so unhappy with how things have gone so far.

“The producers just told Gwen and Blake that they have to honor their contracts,” the source continued.

“Part of the reason that they invited Gwen back on the show was so that the two of them could let their love blossom on screen. And they just aren’t!”

According to Fox News, the incident that dropped ratings happened during Chris Blue’s battle round with R.J. Collins. After Blue’s stirring performance, Stefani admitted that it was difficult concentrating on his vocals because she couldn’t stop watching his body. Blake Shelton naturally interjected by playfully glaring at Blue.

“Hey! What the —?” Shelton asked him. “What’s your problem man?”

Stefani later told Collins that she didn’t think he looks like an 18-year-old. When she told him he looks like a man, fellow coach Adam Levine replied, “Once again, here we go.”

Of course, we hope the interaction was all in good fun. But with the competition heating up on The Voice, a source told Radar Online that Shelton and Stefani are starting to fight off camera. The insider claims that the couple has gotten extremely competitive behind the scenes and stopped giving each other advice. Their arguing has even started affecting their romance.

“They have been arguing a lot backstage when the cameras are not rolling,” the insider noted.

“Blake and Gwen are not calling each other cutesy names like they used to and they are not acting all lovey-dovey like they have been in the past!”

That, of course, will all change if producers get their wish. Stefani and Shelton haven’t commented on the PDA rumors, though they recently flirted with each other in a video Stefani uploaded on social media. People reports that Stefani shot a behind-the-scenes clip during a break that features Shelton taking a nap in his trailer. (below)

Stefani busted in on Shelton while he lying on his couch in between takes. The country crooner told Stefani that he was just researching the contestants on his team. He added that he was simply “closing his eyes” and envisioning what the future holds.

Stefani ended the short clip by telling fans she was grateful for the opportunity to be a part of The Voice this season. She didn’t say anything about her flirting scandal or her heated rivalry with the country crooner.

Fans can watch Shelton and Stefani in action when new episodes of The Voice air Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.

[Featured Image by Trae Patton/NBC Universal]