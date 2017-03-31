LeBron James, Struggling Cavs Starting To Fear ‘Kardashian Kurse’ Might Be Real?

LeBron James and his NBA defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers appear officially spooked.

With the Cavs mired in their worse stretch of play since LeBron took his talents back to Cleveland and things showing few signs of getting any better, Hollywood Life is reporting the three-time league champion might be starting to believe there is some credence to the so-called “Kardashian Kurse.”

“The Cavs haven’t been playing up to their potential lately, and they’re coming up with every reason possible for their bad play,” said a source.

“LeBron actually joked and talked about the Kardashian curse being real.”

Talk of the “Kurse” stems from Cavs’ forward Tristan Thompson still developing a relationship with reality TV star Khloe Kardashian.

Over the years, the Kardashian sisters have been romantically linked to a number of pro athletes, several off of whom inexplicably began to suffer through rough patches in their careers right about the time they went public with one of the sisters.

Lamar Odom’s NBA career tragically flamed out amid rampant rumors of major drug use while he and Khloe were still married and later James Harden and his Houston Rockets suffered through a stretch where they fell from a No. 2 seed in the Western Conference all the way down to a No. 7 seed.

Harden, a top MVP candidate this season, recently admitted he came to feel he needed to “eliminate” Kardashian from his life to get back to being himself.

“I’m not worried about anything but hooping,” he said of his current mind set.

“And that may be why I’m having this kind of success. I didn’t like all the attention. I feel like it was for no reason. I wasn’t getting anything out of it except my name out there and my face out there, and I don’t need that. It wasn’t uncomfortable, but it wasn’t me. I don’t need pictures of myself when I’m driving my car. Who cares? What shoes am I wearing? Who cares? Where am I eating? Who cares? It was unnecessary stuff that I think trickled down to my teammates. I had to eliminate that.”

Older sister Kim Kardashian was also infamously married to NBA veteran Kris Humphries for all of 72 days and former NFL boyfriend Reggie Bush never quite lived up to the superstardom that was projected for him coming out of USC.

In addition, Kim’s current husband Kanye West was recently hospitalized following a “mental breakdown” and Scott Disick, the father of older sister Kourtney’s three young children, has long been troubled by drug and alcohol problems.

And now word is, Thompson’s teammates have started to avoid him, all out of fear of Khloe and the “Kurse.”

“The Cavs are dodging Tristan now,” said a source.

“Everyone is superstitious that Khloe and the curse have something to do with their poor play.”

Following Thursday night’s 99-93 loss to the Chicago Bulls, James admitted,”we’re just in a bad spot right now.”

That “bad spot” has seen the Cavs just 6-10 in the month of March, and suddenly become locked in a dogfight with the Boston Celtics for the overall top seed in the Eastern Conference with just two weeks remaining in the regular season.

The 10 losses mark the first time James has experienced double-digit losses over a month-long period since late 2003.

“We’re going to try to figure it out,” added James.

“I think the effort was there. I just don’t think the concentration for as close to 48 minutes is there yet. Which is unfortunate.”

Following the meltdown against the Bulls, which saw they Cavs squander an early double-digit lead, the team reportedly held a closed-door meeting in hopes of righting the ship.

“Every journey’s different,” said All-Star guard Kyrie Irving. “When you’re in it, it absolutely sucks, when you’re in a rut like this.”

As for the team’s mental state, Irving later added, “to be perfectly honest, we’re probably all over the place. It’s no time to kind of back up into the wall and panic. It’s ugly right now. It’s real, real ugly.”

