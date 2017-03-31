‘Teen Mom 2’ Chelsea Houska’s Brother-In-Law To Be Deployed To Afghanistan

Chelsea Houska of Teen Mom 2 praised her older sister, Melissa Schnell, for her bravery after she announced to family and friends that her husband, Eric, will be deployed to Afghanistan. Houska, the newly married mom-of-two, asked fans to send their prayers to her sister and her brother-in-law.

Promoted to Captain today! A post shared by Eric Schnell (@schnell5) on Oct 11, 2016 at 8:47am PDT

Mrs. DeBoer added that her 37-year-old sister is one of the strongest people she knows and said, “Life has handed her a lot of heartache and she’s always handled it so well…”

My sister @MSchnellRDH is one of the strongest people i know. Life has handed her a lot of heartache and she's always handled it so well.. pic.twitter.com/Ce1GAxJocD — Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) March 30, 2017

According to Chelsea sisters’ Facebook post, the couple waited to make the announcement in order to process their emotions together. In the post, Chelsea’s sister said she and Eric were planning to adopt a child and decided to place the process on hold in order to support Eric through his deployment.

Please keep her& her family in your prayers as my brother in law @eric_schnell is being deployed to Afghanistan. ????❤️ love you Melissa &Eric! — Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) March 30, 2017

Chelsea’s big sis runs a blog called Smiles and Salutes in which she talks about her travel adventures as well as pregnancy and infant loss awareness. According to Melissa blog, her husband, Eric, has a bachelor’s degree in Natural Science Education and a masters degree in Leadership. Schnell had been enlisted for 16 years in the Nebraska National Guard and then commissioned into the Army.

“… He [Eric Schnell] is a gentleman, our rock who absorbs my neurotic energy and gives soothing energy in return, and just so happens to be the world’s best homework helper! Eric felt God’s calling to serve the military full-time, so after 16 years enlisted in the Nebraska National Guard, he was commissioned into the Army. Eric is a laid back dude and I am crazy about him!”

The Teen Mom 2 star has three older sisters (and no brothers). Her eldest sisters, Melissa and Angie, are in their 30’s, and Chelsea’s third sis is Emily is in her late 20’s. Even though Chelsea’s parent’s divorced, all four of the sisters grew up under one roof in Vermillion, South Dakota. According to Wetpaint, Melissa is 11 and a half years older than Chelsea and remembers babysitting her during high school. As Chelsea mentioned before, Watson Cole is the first boy in her family as all of Chelsea’s sisters’ have daughters.

Throughout the day, tons of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 fans sent messages of love and support for Chelsea’s family.

Meanwhile, Chelsea and Cole are having a blast updating fans with adorable photos of their 6-month-old son, Watson Cole. Chelsea and Cole met in 2014 and DeBoer quickly made an appearance on Teen Mom 2. Chelsea and Cole’s romance blossomed and they introduced viewers to a pet pig named Pete.

DeBoer then moved in with Houska and Aubree. He asked before asking her to marry him in November of 2015. They duo exchanged vows in a small ceremony surrounded by family and friends on October 1, 2016.

Catch up with Chelsea by tuning into Teen Mom 2 Season 7 on Monday at 9 p.m. on MTV.

