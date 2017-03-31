‘Trading Spaces’ Is Coming Back To TV In 2018: Where Is The Cast Today?

Trading Spaces is about to make its official return to TLC next year. Following a 10-year hiatus, where is the cast today?

Us Magazine reports that TLC president Nancy Daniels confirmed the exciting news on Tuesday. “We are thrilled to expand in this space, and what better way to do that than to bring back Trading Spaces, the series that put property on the map,” Daniels shared.

Trading Spaces aired from 2000 to 2008 and was one of TLC’s most popular home renovations shows throughout its run. Alex McLeod hosted Season 1 and Paige Davis took the reins from Season 2 on out. Although Davis is the face of the series, she isn’t sure if she’ll be hosting the reboot.

“It’s true as far as I can tell,” she told fans on Twitter. “I hope I get to host again.”

"It's true as far as I can tell," she told fans on Twitter. "I hope I get to host again."

The home renovation series focused on neighbors who traded spaces and decorated one room in their new homes. The neighbors collaborated with professional designers and often got interesting reactions when they revealed the new space. According to People, some of the more famous redecorations included a beach-themed living room complete with sand and a straw wall put together with super glue.

Meanwhile, it’s unclear if Davis will return as the host, but what have the other stars of show been up to since the series ended?

According to E! News, contractor Ty Pennington has worked on a number of different projects after Trading Spaces. Pennington hosted Extreme Makeover: Home Edition on ABC and later appeared on the talk show, The Revolution. He has also appeared on several food series, including On the Menu and American Diner Revival.

Genevieve Gorder, who made her debut as an interior designer on Trading Spaces, went on to host Dear Genevieve on HGTV. She also helped President Obama decorate the White House for HGTV’s White House Christmas. Lastly, Gorder worked as a judge on Design Star until 2012.

As far as Gorder’s involvement on the new season of Trading Spaces is concerned, her schedule is pretty full at the moment.

“There are multiple projects going on with multiple networks so until those contracts are signed, I can’t say anything but I’ll say I’m launching my line of Land of Nod furniture tonight. So yeah, that’s a really big one! There’s wallpaper and rugs,” she shared.

“And I’ve been a bit all over the world. I just did a show in Asia, which is airing now, called The Apartment. So, I guess I’ve been busy!”

From the get go. Homie in Home.

In contrast to Pennington and Gorder, Christi Proctor Hurst stepped out of the spotlight after Trading Spaces. The interior design hasn’t appeared on any other reality shows since 2008 but did work on the 2013 movie, Where We Started. Hurst currently owns a boutique in Waco, Texas and sells high-end bedding.

In a similar vein, Kia Steave-Dickerson stepped away from television after Trading Spaces. She did, however, continue to build props for the movie industry. She recently worked on the Rocky franchise film, Creed, and currently makes props for the hit Netflix show, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

TRADING SPACES RETURN

TRADING SPACES RETURN

TLC has not announced an official cast list for the new season. None of the former cast members have confirmed their involvement, though several fans have asked them about it on social media. Designer Doug Wilson addressed the rumors of his involvement after fans asked if he would return to the series next year.

“I cannot comment on that at this moment,” he shared on Twitter.

The new season of Trading Spaces is scheduled to return to TLC at some point in 2018.

[Featured Image by TLC]