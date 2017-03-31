Jenelle Evans Doesn’t Want The ‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast At Her Wedding

Jenelle Evans and David Eason have officially set a wedding date.

Just weeks after getting engaged, the Teen Mom 2 star has begun planning a wedding for early fall of this year and according to Evans, Eason is “also involved” in the process.

“We both have similar tastes so we agree on a lot already,” Jenelle Evans shared with E! News on March 29.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason began dating in 2015 and welcomed their first child together in January of this year. As fans will recall, the reality star went public with her romance a short time after splitting from former fiancé Nathan Griffith, the father of her second child, son Kaiser, 2, and less than one year later, she confirmed she was expecting her third child.

We’ve decided on forever! #PerfectTiming @easondavid88 A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Feb 11, 2017 at 1:02pm PST

On January 24, Jenelle Evans and David Eason welcomed daughter Ensley Jolie. Weeks later, Eason proposed to the Teen Mom 2 star during an early morning hike — with MTV’s camera crew in tow.

Jenelle Evans is also mom to 7-year-old Jace from her previous relationship with Andrew Lewis and David Eason has two older children from previous relationships as well.

Continuing on about her wedding, Jenelle Evans said she had decided on a “backyard rustic theme” with an “elegant,” “sweet and Southern” twist.

As for her guest list, Jenelle Evans has no plans to invite any of her Teen Mom 2 co-stars to the “small, private” event.

“Only close friends and family [will be invited,]” she explained. “I just want it to be the people I’m closest with, and I’m not too close of friends with any of them.”

Not only is Jenelle Evans not close with her Teen Mom 2 co-stars, she’s actually been at odds with the majority of the women on multiple occasions. Most recently, it was Leah Messer who Evans to aim at online after seeing her co-star question her pregnancy illness during the recently aired Teen Mom 2 reunion special.

On Twitter, as the feud unfolded, Jenelle Evans blasted Leah Messer for her comments, claiming the mother of three knew nothing about her situation and shouldn’t have taken a stand for Chelsea Houska, who was also pregnant at the time, while disregarding her own health.

While Jenelle Evans and David Eason don’t plan to include her co-stars in her wedding, they will have plenty of help filling the roles with their family, which includes a total of 5 kids.

“I definitely think that Ensley will be old enough to be a flower girl alongside David’s daughter, Maryssa,” Jenelle Evans said. As for her sons, they will be involved as well. “While reading our vows I would like the girls to be part of the bridesmaids and the boys to be part of the groomsmen,” she explained.

In the near future, Jenelle Evans looks forward to taking a trip to New York City in hopes of finding the perfect wedding dress, which she claims will be a “little modern, unique, and fits well to my body shape.”

This is where fun stuff happens… #Kids #WheelBarrel #FamilyFun #Outdoors #Adventure A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Mar 28, 2017 at 6:31pm PDT

As for whether or not Jenelle Evans and David Eason’s wedding will be seen on Teen Mom 2, she informed E! News that the camera crew would be invited to film the ceremony if they happen to be in production at the time it takes place.

To see more of Jenelle Evans and her co-stars, tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]