Mischa Barton Talks Psychiatric Hold, Abusive Lover And Sex Tape With Dr. Phil

Mischa Barton is opening up about her past, revealing details that range from what she called “emotional blackmail” from an ex lover to the psychiatric hold that she suffered. Barton, 31, made the confessions during an interview on The Dr. Phil Show, which will be broadcast on Monday, according to People.

Mischa revealed how she felt that her ex had targeted her for “emotional abuse” as he shopped around a sex tape in which she was featured. The actress accused her ex lover of trying to ruin her by using “complete emotional blackmail,” emphasizing that it is a “serious crime” to tape individuals without their knowledge.

“I had made the mistake of putting myself in the situation with the person so I just removed myself as quickly as I could,” said Barton.

“It just continued to be complete emotional abuse after that for the last… several months.”

In addition, Mischa described how she learned that the sex tape existed, confessing that she initially did not believe that someone she had loved was shopping around a sex tape.

“Somebody came up to me on the street… and said there’s something I need to tell you and I didn’t believe it at first, I couldn’t believe it,” admitted The O.C. star. “Because I had loved this person and I didn’t think it was possible.”

However, according to Barton, she subsequently discovered that “it was entirely possible.”

Mischa’s lawyer Lisa Bloom made a statement for the actress in which she revealed that they plan to prosecute the alleged “revenge pornography” individual under “every available civil and criminal law.” In addition, Barton herself described in a press conference how she suffered, and why she has chosen to fight this battle.

“This is a painful situation, and my absolute worst fear was realized when I learned that someone I thought I loved and trusted was filming my most intimate and private moments, without my consent, with hidden cameras,” recalled Mischa.

“Someone is trying to sell these videos and make them public. I…fight this not only for myself but for all the women out there.”

Barton also was in the news recently when she went to the hospital after celebrating her birthday in January. She alleged that someone had drugged her with GHB when she was drinking with pals during her birthday celebration.

Just two weeks after that incident, Mischa was in the news again when she was moving out of her apartment and crashed a U-Haul truck into a building. An insider noted to the publication that Barton has been attempting to move on with her life.

“She’s fragile but she doesn’t show it. It can’t be easy for her,” commented the source. “She just wants to get her career going again, change people’s perception of her and move on.”

In Mischa’s interview with Dr. Phil, the actress also discussed what led to the psychiatric hold that she endured in 2009, reported the Daily Mail.

“You were at the height of your fame, but there was a dark side. Talk about that some. What happened? What was your experience of it?” questioned Dr. Phil.

“Right, so I think you’re getting into the 5150 and that time,” said Barton.

Mischa then described her hectic schedule during that phase of her career, estimating that she had only about eight days for a vacation, and “no time to myself” because of her work.

“We filmed nine months out of the year, every other second I spent doing advertising campaigns or whatever it was,” Barton recalled.

“I didn’t realize I was exhausting myself.”

Mischa noted that others wanted her to continue performing, and also alleged that prescription drugs were involved.

“They wanted to like give me a bunch of prescription pills to like, super young, not taken any kinds of those medicines, wasn’t really meant for me,” clarified Barton. “It resulted in my agents and my parents and everybody thinking that I wasn’t capable of going off and doing this job in a few day’s time that I wasn’t ready.”

As for the sex tape, the publication revealed that it is being sold to whomever bids the highest. The starting price is $500,000, and the media outlet reported that Jon Zacharias, the son of Revenge of the Nerds screenwriter Steve Zacharias, allegedly is the one who filmed the explicit video.

Court documents revealed that Mischa took out a restraining order against him and another individual she dated, Adam Shaw. However, no evidence has been shown naming either Zacharias or Shaw as the individual selling the video.

Several porn industry companies currently are considering buying the footage, according to the publication.

Kevin Blatt, known as Hollywood’s sex-tape broker, revealed that he was approached by a third party concerning the video.

“The tape [featuring Barton] is being shopped around porn valley, the asking price is $500,000.”

An insider told the media outlet that if the video is leaked online, it is the “last thing Mischa needs” in her life.

“Her name has been dragged through the mud enough times, she doesn’t need a sex scandal right now,” added the insider.

