April The Giraffe Updates: Animal Adventure Park Says April May Give Birth Today

As the folks from Animal Adventure Park said, this just may be the April the Giraffe update everybody has been waiting for — April giving birth after all those weeks of waiting and giraffe cam-viewing.

The anticipation is truly building up for this momentous event, what with more than 1.4 million viewers checking out Animal Adventure Park’s live giraffe cam as of this writing. And with April looking rather restless on camera, it might not be long before the 15-year-old reticulated giraffe gives birth to calf number four. And while it may sound like we’ve heard this all before, predicting a giraffe’s pregnancy cycle is not an exact science; as USA TODAY wrote earlier this month, April may be a month past due, as she was expected to give birth in February.

In this morning’s April the Giraffe update, Animal Adventure Park explained the ever-so-slight delay in the update’s posting, saying that the zoo’s staff has been keeping a close eye on April all morning, with veterinarian Dr. Tim “onsite within minutes” to help out and make sure April is okay. With everyone paying close attention to the mother giraffe as she prepares to give birth, AAP believes that there’s a good chance April may be giving birth sometime today.

“All observations, behavior, and predictions suggest a calf today, tonight – we would be shocked to get through the weekend without our newest addition.”

WATCH: 'April' the giraffe expected to give birth soon https://t.co/EVLnSDDTwe pic.twitter.com/EluJOIWDkl — Enzo Gorlami (@zgorlami) March 31, 2017

Prior to that, Animal Adventure Park posted an April the Giraffe update on Thursday night, announcing the introduction of text alerts, which will be launched later on today. These text alerts won’t just include notifications when April is ready to give birth, but also exclusive content that will roll out even after the pregnancy.

“We hope to have an official text alert system available for subscription tomorrow. Subscribing will get you a Labor Alert text, but also exclusive texts, info, photo links, and calf updates over the coming months. Much of the content will be exclusive to the text alert community.”

This should be exciting news to anyone who’s been following April’s pregnancy through Animal Adventure Park’s live giraffe cam — real-time April the Giraffe updates via text.

With one day remaining before the month of April begins, some people have suggested that April the Giraffe’s pregnancy may be Animal Adventure Park’s idea of an April Fool’s Day joke. The Inquisitr reported yesterday that that has been a common sentiment from Twitter users, though as most live giraffe cam viewers can attest to, it appears clear that April is expecting a baby, and may be due to give birth any day now. Or, as the new updates suggest, any hour now. But what’s the calf’s name going to be?

I don't want to taco bout how I am still pregnant… pic.twitter.com/7sx9S6Nonx — April The Giraffe (@AprilTheGiraffe) March 30, 2017

According to a report earlier this month from the Daily Express, betting service Paddy Power’s April the Giraffe birth odds included predictions for her calf’s most likely name. Animal Adventure Park will be holding a contest and inviting people to choose the baby giraffe’s name, but based on last week’s betting, March and April were the two most probable names predicted, both with odds of 7/1. April Junior and Oliver Junior were interestingly in the middle of the pack, both with 14/1 odds, and so were Donald and Trump, sharing 25/1 odds as comparative longshots.

At this point in the game, it’s best to keep one’s expectations reasonable — as the new Facebook update had suggested, April may give birth sometime this weekend, if not today. But in any case, make sure to check back here regularly for April the Giraffe updates and news, as Animal Adventure Park’s live giraffe cam continues its round-the-clock coverage of the viral giraffe’s pregnancy.

[Featured Image by Joern Pollex/Getty Images]