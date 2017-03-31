Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Fooled Everyone, Inside Their Secret Meetings

Brad Pitt has been secretly meeting with his children over the past two months. An inside source told E! News that Pitt has been flying around the world with Jolie and their six kids, who have been splitting their time between parents.

Jolie recently traveled to Cambodia for the premiere of her film, First They Killed My Father, and took all of her children along. Although many thought Pitt was left behind in Los Angeles, sources claim that he was in the country whenever he had free time.

“All through production and filming, and on her most recent press trip, Brad came to Cambodia in secret to spend time with the kids. They were with Angelina for probably 75 percent of the time when Brad was in the country and they’d go back and forth between her and Brad.”

Pitt and Jolie share six children together — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox. Whenever Pitt couldn’t be in Cambodia, some of the kids would go back to Los Angeles to be with him. Despite all the reports of mudslinging on both sides, E! News reports that things are starting to calm down between Pitt and Jolie.

“Things have calmed settled between Brad and Angelina. It’s not as tense as it had been. They are focused on the kids and working to do what’s best for them.”

As fans will recall, Pitt and Jolie were locked in a heated custody battle after she filed for divorce in September. Brad Pitt was almost immediately rocked with rumors that he abused Maddox on a private plane weeks before the split. The actor was eventually cleared of the allegations, but not before taking a major hit in the media.

Spending more time with the kiddos is exactly what Pitt needed after the court battles. Although the divorce was off to a rocky start, the World War Z star is doing a lot better now that he has more access to his kids. In fact, the actor has even taken up a new hobby in sculpting and spends his time at Thomas Houseago’s studio in L.A. whenever the kids are away.

In addition to his new hobby, Celeb Dirty Laundry reports that Pitt has been secretly dating Sandra Bullock. Pitt’s longtime pal, George Clooney, reportedly set the two up and Pitt is keeping the romance secret until after the divorce is finalized.

Pitt hasn’t commented on the rumors surrounding his dating life, though he has started to reconnect with old friends. It isn’t clear if Pitt and Clooney have patched up their friendship, which suffered when he was married to Jolie. If Pitt and Clooney are talking once again, then perhaps he did set him up with Bullock.

Jolie, meanwhile, is getting back to her humanitarian work. The actress recently spoke about her humanitarian work in London and is turning her focus back to her work, especially when it comes to Cambodia.

“She has no issues getting her hands dirty and was never a prima donna about doing anything less than glamorous; she is all about the cause,” a source stated.

“She embraced the country and the country genuinely loves her back. She also is very easy to talk to and not intimidating. During downtime she’d just casually hang out with the crew there with her and was always polite and nice to people.”

That being said, Gossip Cop reports that Pitt has not been secretly meeting his children in Cambodia. A rep of Pitt told the outlet that he did not travel to Cambodia on Jolie’s recent trip to the country. He was, however, in Cambodia when they originally filmed the movie last year.

