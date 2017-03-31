WWE ‘WrestleMania 33’ Rumors: Major Roles For Samoa Joe, Finn Balor, Hardy Boys?

WWE WrestleMania 33 weekend has finally arrived. On Sunday April 2, the WWE’s “Show of Shows” rolls in to Orlando, Florida, and as usual, the WrestleMania card is packed with matches that will leave the WWE universe enthralled. Last year, WrestleMania 32 attracted reviews that were, to be kind, somewhat mixed. WrestleMania 33 promises to be an entirely different beast.

The WWE network is treating us to no fewer than eight huge title bouts at Orlando’s Citrus Bowl. All of the WWE’s biggest stars have a role to play in the promotion of wrestling and sports entertainment, and the year’s biggest PPV event is of critical importance to the WWE. There is no denying that WrestleMania 33 feels different to past events. As recently reported by the Inquisitr, WrestleMania 33 has the feel of a fresh broom sweeping across the network.

Four matches, in particular, have the feel of “out with the old, in with the new.” The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns, Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles, Triple H vs. Seth Rollins, and John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse, all have the feel of the WWE’s crown being passed to a younger, and more active, generation of WWE superstars. None of these matches have a title at stake, but that does not undermine the importance of those matches to the future success of the WWE network.

It has been widely rumored that The Undertaker is set to be forced into retirement by the need for hip replacement surgery. John Cena’s TV and movie commitments reduce him to part-time status. Triple H and Shane McMahon’s commitments to the running and development of the WWE network mean that they are virtually retired. The men they face at WrestleMania 33, are the men that are lined up to replace them.

Of course, the full WrestleMania 33 story won’t be told in the ring. Other stars will get involved, both in the ring and backstage, to set up storylines for the rest of the year. Current rumors suggest that WrestleMania 33 will see major roles for Finn Balor, The Hardy Boys, and Samoa Joe.

What Does WWE Plan For Finn Balor, The Hardy Boys, and Samoa Joe At WrestleMania 33?

Samoa Joe’s WrestleMania 33 role is perhaps the most obvious. Samoa Joe was introduced to the WWE universe as Triple H’s “destroyer.” Living up to his reputation Samoa Joe almost put Seth Rollins out of WrestleMania 33, when he attacked him on Monday Night Raw and injured Rollins’ knee. Samoa Joe has been on a roll on Monday Night Raw. He may be new to the main WWE roster, but he is making an impact as part of Triple H’s rumored heel stable.

Sportskeeda points out that a high-profile feud is what Samoa Joe needs at this point in his career. They report that the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer claims that we should expect Samoa Joe to interfere in the Seth Rollins vs. Triple H bout, setting up a feud with Rollins that will pay dividends for months to come.

WWE fans will know that Finn Balor has been absent from the ring for most of his time with WWE. Balor had to give up his Universal Championship due to a shoulder injury. Rumors have been circulating for some time, that Balor is almost ready to return. According to IW Nerd, Balor is set to make an appearance at WrestleMania 33. Balor’s likely role is also to interfere in the Seth Rollins vs. Triple H match. Balor will act as the equalizer to Samoa Joe, he will even up the odds and kick off another interesting storyline between himself and Samoa Joe.

According to What Culture, the Hardy boys are on their way back to WWE. Matt and Jeff Hardy are in town, they defend their ROH Tag Team Championships the night before WrestleMania 33. It seems that the Hardy Boys current contract expires on April 1, so they would be free to make an appearance at WrestleMania 33.

The triple threat tag match, between Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Cesaro and Sheamus has been turned into a “ladder” match. That could prove the perfect time to reintroduce the Hardy Boys to the WWE universe.

