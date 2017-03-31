Charlie Hunnam Wanted To Kiss Robert Pattinson, Despite Silent Treatment

Charlie Hunnam and Robert Pattinson in a feud? No, or at least not anymore, despite rumors floating around, following the tense relationship between Charlie and Robert on the set of their latest movie, The Lost City of Z. According to Charlie Hunnam, he hardly spent any time with his two co-stars, Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland, and exchanged few words with them. Despite that, Charlie joked in a video interview he would have loved to kiss Robert, and things were eventually patched up between the two, with an olive branch from Pattinson.

The Lost City of Z is based upon a book by David Grann. It tells the real story of colonel Percy Fawcett (Charlie Hunnam), a British explorer who in 1925 tried to find a lost city in the Amazon, only to disappear along with his son. Robert Pattinson plays Corporal Henry Costin, a fellow explorer, and Tom Holland (the upcoming new Spider-Man) plays Jack Fawcett, Percy’s son.

Charlie Hunnam and Robert Pattinson’s feud rumors were started when the 36-year-old Charlie spoke with Screen Daily about the filming process, and how distant the two Hollywood heartthrobs were at the time.

“I didn’t spend any time with Tom or Robert. I wanted these relationships to evolve naturally on screen. Through the work, I don’t think I said more than ten words to Robert off camera. I didn’t know if he was just ‘in that zone’ or if he genuinely didn’t like me. There was a real distance between us. But it creates the right dynamic on screen.”

Don’t worry, though – the silent treatment was confined to the filming process, and Pattinson did eventually signal to Hunnam that the two should be friends.

“He’s reached out to me subsequently, making overtures for us to be friends now, so I think it was about the work.”

Despite the eventual positive vibe from Robert, the first part of Charlie’s answer, about Pattinson possibly not liking him, drove many on the internet to speculate there’s a bitter feud between the two. According to Hollywood fact-checking website Gossip Cop, those rumors are false. The site reached out to a “reliable source” close to the two, who denied any feud between Charlie and Robert, saying their current state of affair is “amicable.”

Charlie Hunnam also spoke with Screen Daily about his harsh living conditions during the filming of The Lost City of Z, and it sounds like his distance from Robert Pattinson wasn’t entirely Robert’s fault. It turns out Hunnam was the one who wanted to stay away from everybody, asking to be put in a separate hotel.

“They found this tiny hotel for me that was basically like little huts in the jungle where I could be by myself. I was so engaged in this process of no emails, no phone – I didn’t speak to the rest of the outside world during the duration of the shooting. When we started shooting the explorations, the others wanted to stay in my hotel, but I couldn’t break the [silent] spell. I just avoided them in the lunch room.”

Yet despite the distance between the two during filming, Charlie Hunnam sounded a lot more positive towards Robert Pattinson during a video interview with On Demand Entertainment last month, in which he voiced his desire to… kiss Robert. When asked about his on screen kiss with Sienna Miller, who plays Charlie’s wife in the The Lost City of Z, Charlie admitted, disappointingly, that he didn’t get to kiss Robert.

“I didn’t get to kiss Rob though. That would have been the icing on the cake.”

There’s a caveat though – Robert Pattinson has a very big beard in the film, and even though Charlie had “some pretty serious beard envy”, he says the beard was a turnoff as far as kissing is concerned.

The Lost City of Z had its premiere back in October, 2016 during the New York Film Festival, but its wide United States release is set for April 14. And while we won’t get to see Charlie Hunnam and Robert Pattinson kissing, it’s good to know they at least made up.

