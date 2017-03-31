Jodie Sweetin Speaks Out After Ex Threatens To Leak ‘Embarrassing’ Photos Of Her

Jodie Sweetin says the past few weeks have been “a roller coaster” for her family, but the Fuller House star is ready to move on. Sweetin, who plays Stephanie Tanner on the hit Full House reboot, posted to Instagram to thank fans who have showed their support in the aftermath of her volatile split from fiancé Justin Hodak. Sweetin’ ex has been arrested three times this month for violating a restraining order she has against him, according to People.

Jodie captioned a photo of herself with her two young daughters, Beatrix and Zoie, with a thank you to her supporters and the promise that she will be “just fine” with the help of her family and fans. Sweetin included the hashtags #grateful and #wegotthisbaby.

An ecstatic Jodie Sweetin announced her engagement to Hodak in January 2016 after two years of dating, but things took an ugly turn after a violent blowout earlier this month in which Justin, a convicted felon, threatened to kill himself with a 9-mm pistol. Sweetin was granted a temporary restraining order against her ex, alleging that Hodak’s use of steroids and testosterone supplements “made his temper worse.”

Hodak was arrested three times in nine days for violating the restraining order, which states he must stay at least 100 yards from Sweetin, her daughters, and her parents, Sam and Janice Sweetin. Hodak must also stay away from Jodie’s home, her job, and her children’s school, and he may not contact the actress in any way either directly or through other parties.

Hodak was arrested after he was spotted driving past Jodie’s Studio City home and again after he showed up at her daughters’ school. Jodie’s ex was also turned away by security at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, where Sweetin shoots the Netflix sitcom Fuller House.

Jodie Sweetin’s heartfelt message to fans comes just days after her ex reportedly threatened to release “embarrassing” cell phone pictures of the actress. According to Radar Online, Jodie has petitioned the court to stop Hodak from releasing the photos to other people, social media or media outlets.

In her March 24 court filing, Sweetin revealed that her ex “threatened to sell potentially embarrassing pictures” of her that “he has on his phone,” and she requested that the court forbid him from releasing the photos to “any other person, post on any social media or website, sell, or otherwise publish any pictures of Jodie Sweetin in his possession.”

Jodie Sweetin also ordered her former to fiancé move out of their Studio City home, alleging that he has not ever paid any rent to her and that only her name is on the property’s lease.

While Jodie, who has been married three times before, previously played up her happy engagement with Hodak, last year Radar Online revealed that her fiancé previously served nine months in prison for “drug and stolen property” charges and that he had a rap sheet loaded with a history of parole violations.

Jodie Sweetin’s Instagram message to fans is the first time she has spoken publicly about the end of her engagement to Hodak. In a statement to E! News, Jodie’s rep previously confirmed the split but gave none of the nightmarish details.

“We can confirm that actress Jodie Sweetin and her fiancé Justin Hodak have ended their relationship,” the rep told E!

“She appreciates everyone’s understanding for their need for privacy at this time.”

A court hearing for Jodie Sweetin’s ex- fiancé is scheduled for April 14.

