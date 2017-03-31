Kim Kardashian And Other Celebrities Reveal Their Fertility Woes

Kim Kardashian suffered from preeclampsia during her son’s birth as well as her daughter’s. Many celebrities have come forward to share about what it was like to be pregnant or trying to get pregnant and what it meant to them. Many of them had issues conceiving or had a difficult time while they were pregnant with their children.

Kim revealed in the latest promo for Keeping up with the Kardashians that she was interested in having another child with Kanye West. She said that she was willing to go into surgery and repair her uterus. She said that she wanted to have another child and had previously hinted that she was interested in having a surrogate. She changed her mind and now wants to carry her child herself despite having not one but two difficult pregnancies.

The mogul said talked about her pregnancy with her other two children on her website and wrote about the difficulty of a high-risk pregnancy. She talked about how she had the condition preeclampsia while she was pregnant with North. Kim said that she had to deliver North earlier than expected if she wanted both her and North to be safe.

Kim went into details about how smooth her delivery was but it was the aftermath that was a nightmare. She shared that her placenta was attached to her uterine wall and that meant that her doctor had to remove it himself. She said her mother was simply in tears, as she had never witnessed that before.

Despite all the issues she went through with both Saint and North, Kim said she was aware of the risks involved but she was ready to carry once more.

After the announcement, Kim ended up being bullied on social media and John Legend came to her rescue and shamed the bullies.

Celebrities Get Bullied Too

Kim isn’t the only one who has gone through some issues. Other celebrity moms have come out in the open to share about how the experience was for them. Their lives are made more difficult especially when their lives are out in the open as they are celebrities. They find themselves being asked by fans why they haven’t had children yet or why they won’t have children. Chrissy Teigen warned fans and others about asking the question. She was on FABLife when she talked about her fertility issues with John Legend. She said years ago that she and the music guru were going to have several children it was possible. She said that it had been a process. Therefore, whenever she was asked when she was going to have children, she said that one day that person is going to ask the wrong girl who is struggling and that would really hurt them. She said she hated being asked and stressed that she should stop being asked. Luckily for the couple, they welcomed a bouncing baby girl.

During the same interview, fellow model Tyra Banks revealed that she also had issues and that she felt bullied by people on social media. She said that she had several failed IVF treatments and it was very emotional for her. Tyra said the following.

“I’m so tired of seeing on my social media, ‘why don’t you have kids, why don’t you have kids?’ You don’t know, you don’t know what I’m going through. You have no idea.”

Other Celebrities Spill All

Nicole Kidman talked about her decision to have another child on the show 60 minutes. She revealed that she and her husband Keith Urban were desperate to have another child but she couldn’t get pregnant and was therefore very happy when she found someone to carry her egg and Keith’s sperm.

She wasn’t the only one to choose a different route. Sarah Jessica Parker and her husband Mathew Broderick were not able to have children either and chose to have a surrogate. The two welcomed twins and Sarah said that she would have made a different decision if she were able to have successful pregnancies.

[Featured Image by KGC-195/STAR MAX/AP Images]