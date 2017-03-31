Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton To Get Married, Settle Down In Oklahoma?

What’s next for Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton? As the musical couple continues to star on The Voice Season 12, rumors are swirling in regard to their potential plans for a wedding and a baby.

Although the couple has stayed mum about their future plans, a new report claims they are quite serious about their relationship and planning to move to Oklahoma full-time once they decide to settle down.

“[Gwen Stefani] and Blake really want to settle down in Oklahoma and eventually make it their main residence. They both love the outdoors and being in nature, and Gwen is seriously thinking of raising her boys there,” an insider told Hollywood Life on March 30.

“She calls it a slice of Heaven and if the two of them ever do decide to get married, it will be in Oklahoma.”

Gwen Stefani began dating Blake Shelton three months after announcing she and her husband of 13 years, Gavin Rossdale, were ending their marriage. Shelton was also fresh off a split from Miranda Lambert, who he was married to for four years before confirming their breakup in July 2015.

Earlier this week, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were spotted in his hometown in Oklahoma with the three boys she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3. As Hollywood Life revealed, the group spent the children’s spring break fishing, riding tractors, and wearing camouflage as they explored the outdoors — and chronicled their fun activities online.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been going strong since November 2015, but when it comes to a future wedding ceremony and family planning, they have yet to make any firm plans — at least publicly — and a report days ago claimed they are in no hurry to tie the knot.

“Blake and [Gwen Stefani] are no longer in the honeymoon phase of their relationship, but they still love each other very much and are very happy with each other,” a second source revealed to Hollywood Life.

“And an engagement or wedding will not change that, so they aren’t rushing into any of that. So a real honeymoon isn’t on the horizon anytime soon.”

“They are happy with their current status of being boyfriend and girlfriend,” the insider added.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been targeted with rumors of weddings and babies ever since they went public with their relationship at an after party for the Country Music Awards in late 2015 and will likely continue to be faced with rumors moving forward.

When Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s relationship began, they were both starring as coaches on the ninth season of The Voice. However, after the season wrapped in late 2015, it was reported that Stefani would be replaced by Christina Aguilera for Season 10. Then, ahead of Season 11, it was revealed that Alicia Keys and Miley Cyrus would be joining the show.

Luckily for fans, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have since reunited on screen for The Voice Season 12 and they haven’t hesitated when it comes to their flirtation with one another on the series. In fact, they have been quite open with their romance throughout the currently airing season.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton started off their romance on the set of The Voice, so it seems fitting that the couple would continue to share their special moments with fans on the show.

To see more of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, tune into The Voice Season 12 on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC.

[Featured Image by Rachel Murray/Getty Images]