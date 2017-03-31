Animal Adventure Park Giraffe Cam: Moms Are Obsessing Over April Real Hard

Millions of people around the world are still waiting for April the Giraffe to give birth since Animal Adventure Park’s Giraffe Cam went live a month ago. Interestingly, Twitter shows that no other demographic is as obsessed with April the Giraffe than moms.

If you do a Twitter search using the words “April the Giraffe” and “my mom,” you’ll see a bevy of tweets from users talking about how obsessed their moms are over the pregnant giraffe. The reactions are as varied as they are hilarious.

Some find their mother’s obsession with the creature adorable. Some are quite baffled why people are spending hours on end glued to Animal Adventure Park’s Giraffe Cam just to capture April’s birth in real time. And then there are some who are starting to get worried about their mother’s obsession, and quite understandably so.

Here are some of the best tweets about moms obsessing over April the Giraffe.

my mom has been taking april the giraffe everywhere we go for over a month now pic.twitter.com/ZRtM0AJBxi — maya (@mayavalentic_) March 31, 2017

My mom keeps obsessing about seeing April the giraffe having her baby live on YouTube so I made this pic to make her think she missed it. ???? pic.twitter.com/Y0a5Zqxtoa — Kyle Mart (@TheGodson14) March 28, 2017

I haven't been able to talk to my mom very much this week & one of the few things she asked was if April the giraffe has had her baby ???? — Macy Fidler (@Mactini2) March 30, 2017

my mom compared me to April the giraffe ???????????? pic.twitter.com/yKwixxlJpT — liv seymour ???? (@livjay1) March 31, 2017

My mother is watching April the giraffe and just said out loud "She keeps walking to the baby daddy pen" Make it stop. — nicoleamy (@elocin_26) March 18, 2017

Mothers around the world have even more good reasons to keep themselves glued to Animal Adventure Park’s Giraffe Cam in light of the park’s recent updates on Facebook.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, April the Giraffe’s mood had been “off” on Thursday evening, forcing the keeper to cut off his inspection of the pregnant giraffe short. At present, April’s udders remain full and aren’t likely to get bigger. The admin of the page marks this as a sign that April the Giraffe’s delivery “should not be much longer.”

“It was clear to all watching, the evening keeper check was cut short by April. Her behavior is very off from normal demeanor; this is to be expected. Mammary development photos were not captured, but udders reported as full. It should not be much longer!”

And here’s some good news for the millions of followers who continue to keep tabs on April’s progress. According to the latest update, the park will launch an official text alert system available for subscription tomorrow. On top of Labor Alert texts, subscribers will also get exclusive texts, information, photo links, and calf updates in the coming months. The majority of the content will be exclusive to subscribers. Better yet, a portion of the proceeds from the subscription charges will be donated to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, a charity organization fully committed to the conservation and management of giraffes.

“We hope to have an official text alert system available for subscription tomorrow. Subscribing will get you a Labor Alert text, but also exclusive texts, info, photo links, and calf updates over the coming months. Much of the content will be exclusive to the text alert community. A portion of the fee will get kicked back to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation for wild conservation of giraffes.” “When that is available – we will post on all social media platforms and our websites.”

Did you know there has been a 40% decline in the global #giraffe population over the last 30 years. Follow @Save_Giraffe #conservation pic.twitter.com/8JECtKSqVg — Nancy Whelan (@WildlifeAllies) March 11, 2017

The increase in the amount of people tuning into Animal Adventure Park’s Giraffe Cam has been noticeable since the zoo’s official Facebook account rolled out updates on April the Giraffe’s condition in the past couple of weeks. As it stands, April is already in the home stretch of her delivery. And most viewers don’t want to miss the opportunity of seeing the calf come out of the pregnant giraffe in real time.

April the Giraffe’s labor should be pretty quick since giraffes normally give birth for about 20 to 30 minutes, according to KSDK.com. Giraffes give birth standing up and the first sign that the mother is about to deliver is when hooves start to appear.

Are you excited to see April the Giraffe finally give birth to her calf? Stay tuned via Animal Adventure Park’s Giraffe Cam!

[Featured Image by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images]