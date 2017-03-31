Former ‘Power Ranger’ Ricardo Medina Jr. Receives 6 Years For Killing Roommate

Ricardo Medina Jr. is the name of an actor who has the children’s television series Power Rangers Wild Force to thank for gaining fame and launching his career. In 2015, Ricardo Medina Jr. likely disappointed his Power Ranger fans and ruined any future career he may have by stabbing his roommate to death with a sword.

On Thursday of this week, Ricardo Medina Jr. was sentenced to six years in prison for stabbing his roommate to death with a sword two years prior. When the former Power Ranger plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter earlier this month he claimed stabbing his roommate to death with a sword was an act of self-defense.

According to USA Today, Ricardo Medina Jr. was initially being charged with the first-degree murder of his roommate Joshua Sutter. Stanley L. Friedman – the attorney of the former Power Ranger – revealed Ricardo agreed to plea to a lesser charge. This decision was made because he didn’t want to risk a murder conviction which could have resulted in a life sentence in jail.

It was after hearing the very emotional testimonies of Joshua Sutter’s family members that Superior Court Judge Daviann L. Mitchell sentenced Ricardo to six years in jail. The sentencing took place at a courtroom in Lancaster, California

“Put this killer in general (prison) population so he will see and feel the same fear that Joshua must have felt.”

Joshua’s father Donald Sutter not only wanted Ricardo Medina Jr. to go to prison for killing his son, he wanted him to be treated like everyone else while he was in prison – instead of a celebrity. The father’s voice was filled with emotion as he begged the judge to put the former Power Ranger in jail for his crime.

It was on January 31, 2015 that the former Power Ranger stabbed his roommate Joshua Sutter to death with a sword. The two shared a home together in a mountain town just to the north of Los Angeles called Green Valley. According to Stanley L. Friedman, the argument was over Medina’s girlfriend.

The attorney of the former Power Ranger revealed the argument between Sutter and Medina started in the kitchen. Medina and his girlfriend left the kitchen and fled to his bedroom before locking the door when the argument started to become heated. It was when Joshua Sutter broke down the bedroom door that the Ricardo stabbed him with a sword he had in his room – defending himself and his girlfriend.

According to TIME, the argument was in regards to the way Ricardo’s girlfriend parked her vehicle. TIME also reports the former Power Ranger stabbed his roommate several times with the sword before he called 911.

While Ricardo Medina Jr. is best known for his role as the Red Lion Wild Force Ranger on Power Rangers Wild Force which aired back in 2002. He also played the voice of Deker on Power Rangers Samurai which aired in 2011 and 2012. Ricardo Medina Jr. also had appearances in a number of different television shows including ER and CSI: Miami.

Joshua Sutter’s father told the judge he didn’t want anyone to look at Ricardo Medina Jr. as a celebrity again after the crime he had committed.

In October of last year, Inquisitr reported that the former Power Ranger was very sorry for what had occurred and it was never his intention to kill his roommate with the sword. Medina maintains that he only grabbed the sword to defend himself and his girlfriend from Joshua.

[Featured Image by Mark Mainz/Getty Images]