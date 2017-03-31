‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Andre DiMera Gives Gabi A Warning

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) will finally have some more scenes. It seems that lately, the character hasn’t been seen much in Salem. However, that is about to change. According to the latest report, Andre will give Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) a warning. Does this have something to do with Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn)?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up next on the NBC soap opera.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry) was beaten by one of Chad’s men. It was payback for him nearly killing Abigail (Marci Miller) and Gabi on Days Of Our Lives. Chad made the Salem villain promise that there would be no more violence. However, most viewers are aware that Deimos is a brutal man who often thinks violence is the answer to everything. Chad’s actions and words won’t cause things to settle down. If anything, it will only make the war between the DiMera, Kiriakis, and Hernandez families even worse.

There is also the issue of Abigail dealing with Dario Hernandez (Jordi Vilasuso) admitting that he is in love with her. On yesterday’s episode of Days Of Our Lives, Abigail told him that they needed to keep their distance. Of course, “Chabby” fans are also a bit upset over Chad and Gabi’s attraction toward one another.

According to the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Andre DiMera will give Gabi Hernandez a warning. This will happen on Friday’s episode of the soap opera. The report doesn’t specify what the warning is about. However, it could be an attempt to get her to back off of Chad so he and Abby can work on their marriage. Another theory is that Andre might warn Gabi that things between the three families are about to get explosive and to stay away. In either case, many fans are commenting on social media that Gabi needs to back off.

Other Days Of Our Lives spoilers from the magazine state that Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) will harshly criticize Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan). As fans recall, Eric drove drunk, which led to Dr. Daniel Jonas’ (Shawn Christian) death. It also caused Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) to need a heart transplant. The former priest went to prison and was recently released. Although Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) has forgiven Eric, it doesn’t appear that Victor feels the same way.

Also, Hillary (Jennifer Landon) and her husband, Scooter (Robb Derringer) will join Brady and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) for dinner. Not only is Nicole nervous because fo Hillary’s job, but now she will have to worry about Scooter. It turns out that Nicole’s past will come back to haunt her because he recognizes her as Misty Circle, her porn name. This will cause her to doubt if having a relationship with Brady is the right thing to do.

As for Abigail on Days Of Our Lives, Chad will have to answer some difficult questions about what happened to Deimos Kiriakis. Will he tell her the truth, or cover up what he has done? According to She Knows Soaps, she is suspicious and doesn’t want the war between the DiMera, Hernandez, and Kiriakis families to get any worse. Unfortunately, Chad may have infuriated Deimos even more. Now, he is determined to get revenge once and for all.

What do you think of Andre DiMera giving Gabi Hernandez a warning? Will she take his advice and stay away from Abigail’s husband? Or is Chad and Gabi’s connection too strong, even with her life put in danger? Keep watching Days Of Our Lives to find out what happens next.

[Featured Image by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for Corday Productions]