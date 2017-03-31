Animal Adventure Park Live Cam: April The Giraffe On ‘Good Morning America’!

April the Giraffe is set to appear on Good Morning America tomorrow.

Animal Adventure Park’s live cam continues to keep millions of viewers enthralled as they are given real-time updates on the progress of April the Giraffe’s pregnancy. And now the star of our favorite pregnant giraffe shines ever brighter as the park’s latest update just broke the news that April will be featured on Good Morning America tomorrow morning!

Of course, April’s biggest sponsor, Toys R Us, will be on hand for the live segment from the Giraffe Barn, which the park’s latest update says will be the “LAST media interview” before the calf is delivered (it’s not yet born, that is).

“Tune in tomorrow morning to Good Morning America for a live segment from the Giraffe Barn. GMA crews and Toys R Us will be on site for the LAST media interview before we have a calf (if one is not born this evening)!”

Animal Adventure Park’s Thursday evening update also gave us more information on April the Giraffe’s progress. At present, her udders still remain full, and aren’t likely to get bigger. Her behavior on Thursday evening had been “off,” which is understandable since her hormones could be running on overdrive at her present condition.

I don't want to taco bout how I am still pregnant… pic.twitter.com/7sx9S6Nonx — April The Giraffe (@AprilTheGiraffe) March 30, 2017

And here’s something cool: the park just announced that they’ll roll out an official text alert system tomorrow, as previously reported by WBNG.com. Once you’re subscribed, Animal Adventure Park will provide you exclusive updates via “Labor Alert” texts, along with “exclusive texts, info, photo links, and calf updates over the coming months.” Cooler yet, paying for the subscription allows you to help out in the conservation of giraffes, as the proceeds of the alert system will be donated to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation. Not only are you provided additional means (on top of Animal Adventure Park’s live cam) in keeping up with April’s progress, you’re also contributing to a good cause.

“We hope to have an official text alert system available for subscription tomorrow. Subscribing will get you a Labor Alert text, but also exclusive texts, info, photo links, and calf updates over the coming months. Much of the content will be exclusive to the text alert community. A portion of the fee will get kicked back to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation for wild conservation of giraffes.”

Meanwhile, April the Giraffe continues to keep everyone guessing as thousands of viewers at any given time stay glued to the Animal Adventure Park live cam. As reported by Fox 6 Now, April the Giraffe is now in the home stretch as far as her calf’s delivery is concerned. The park’s keepers and vet are currently always on standby since the calf’s birth could be “hours or days away.”

When you hear April the Giraffe still hasn't had her baby yet pic.twitter.com/FKKEZdwNsI — Franzel & Friends (@NicobraGifs) March 31, 2017

Also, here’s an update from the veterinarian, Dr. Tim.

“Ok Gang… if you have been watching today, you should start getting excited… we are seeing almost all the signs of birth happening within the coming days… of course, my schedule is crazy for the next few days so naturally, we will pick the worst time possible. Hah. In an effort to speed things along I am launching “Operation Taco Induction”… let’s see what happens. (Not in Labor…) yet. – disclaimer – she didn’t actually get a taco. I’m not ridiculous.”

April the Giraffe: A Recap

April has become a YouTube star since Animal Adventure Park’s live cam started streaming the pregnant giraffe inside her enclosure a month ago. The feed has garnered over a million views on YouTube as people around the world continue to tune in to the Giraffe Cam in the hopes they’ll catch April giving birth.

Graph of the top 5 thoughts I have while watching #AprilTheGiraffe on @YouTube (inspired by in the style of @Oatmeal) pic.twitter.com/HEvoWYiatg — Beth Fox (@firebethfox) March 30, 2017

A GoFundMe page has been set up for April as well. As of this writing, the page has exceeded its $50k goal by raising $93,000 in 1 month.

This will be April the Giraffe’s fourth calf. Her first three babies had been delivered elsewhere.

Jordan Patch, the park owner, announced that he’ll be holding an online naming competition once the baby giraffe is born.

To keep up with April’s progress, you can tune in via Animal Adventure Park’s live cam below.

[Featured Image by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images]