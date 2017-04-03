Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Release Date Delayed To Q4, Galaxy X In Q3

After a series of speculations, a leak reveals that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8’s release date is much later than usual. The delay of the Galaxy S8 might be a factor, but the most glaring reason is the alleged release of the foldable phone dubbed the Galaxy X.

Why Is Galaxy Note 8 Being Delayed?

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 was previously thought to be arriving early for the South Korean company to quickly fill in its flagship phablet spot, which the Note 7 left prematurely. But noting the delayed reveal of this year’s flagship smartphone, many expected the phablet to at least be unveiled in the usual timeframe.

Note devices are usually released in the third quarter of the year. August was previously every industry observer’s best bet, but now it seems that a different device will be introduced at that time.

It was only recently that talks about a foldable smartphone peaked. Reports suggest that the new technology will be ready to be revealed within the year as Samsung, LG and even Microsoft are preparing to be the first to revolutionize the mobile industry with their own version of a foldable device.

Now, it seems that Samsung is prioritizing the Galaxy X over the successor to the faulty Note 7, which incurred a great loss to the company. A Chinese tipster revealed that the tech giant is pushing aside the Note 8’s release date to the fourth quarter of the year, when it will go head to head with the iPhone 8 (and presumably the 8 Plus) that will also be launched during that time.

Samsung GALAXY Note 8 in Q4.:) — 萌萌的电教 (@mmddj_china) March 29, 2017

GSM Arena reports that the tipster has a mostly reliable record. He also claims that he is a member of the Samsung Galaxy Club in China, which could be why he has access to such information. Fans can now start expecting Samsung to send out press invites for the official Note 8 event in late September.

Galaxy X Release Date, Specs

The Galaxy X, on the other hand, is launching earlier than the Note 8. The same leaker said that the foldable technology will be revealed in Q3. It suggests that Samsung is looking at the IFA event in Berlin to officially unveil the device, but it can also mean that fans can see it in July or in August.

And Samsung GALAXY X in Q3. 🙂 — 萌萌的电教 (@mmddj_china) March 29, 2017

The Samsung Galaxy X is said to come in two variants: the X1 and X1+. It’s unknown for now how the two differs, but they most likely have different sizes as in the case of the S8 and S8 Plus. Other than that, they have the same specs and the same tech.

The Galaxy X is a smartphone that can fold out into a tablet, Value Walk reports. Numerous patents filed by Samsung describes a device that works unfolded and folded out, as opposed to the current fold-in tech. This eliminates the trouble of having to unfold the device before it can be used.

When folded, the Galaxy X is a smartphone with 5-inch display and 4K resolution and turns into a 7-inch (or 8-inch) tablet when unfolded. Then there’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 under the hood and a dual-camera set-up at the back. Other specs such as RAM, battery and storage are debatable.

Samsung will reveal and release a limited quantity of the Galaxy X on select areas. The prototypes will be to test the market if it is ready for a foldable phone and if the Galaxy X1 and X1+ work perfectly. The results will determine Samsung’s next move.

If the Galaxy X performs favorably, the company will launch a large-scale production of the device, which will then be available to most parts of the world. However, that will happen in 2018.

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]