Johnny Depp Dropping Pounds, Losing Money, Making Movies, And Getting ‘Smeared’

Johnny Depp’s attorney alleges, as a new part of their lawsuit, that The Management Group or TMG had a banking scheme for skimming away millions from his movie royalty checks, TMG neglected to pay the movie star’s taxes on time for 16 straight years, and that TMG is just smearing Johnny’s name in the press to deflect from their own guilt.

Johnny Depp’s attorney, Adam Waldman, is publically alleging that The Management Group or TMG is deliberately smearing the Pirates of the Caribbean movie actor’s good name as a distraction from the facts of the case. Waldman, who is part of the team handling the lawsuit against TMG, explained the situation to People.

“[TMG has] since shown that they have no viable defense other than to follow through on their stated plan to attempt to smear Mr. Depp.”

The Management Group TMG is reportedly countersuing Johnny Depp. TMG has also divulged the movie star’s alleged personal spending habits to the press. Johnny’s private financial business has been the topic of countless news stories over recent weeks. These stories have overshadowed news about upcoming movies and the actor’s current movie work.

Johnny Depp’s attorney has also alleged that The Management Group TMG neglected to pay Depp’s taxes. Adam Waldman further stated to People he has proven his case regarding the tax issue.

“Today we have shown definitively that TMG systematically failed to pay Mr. Depp’s taxes on time for 16 straight years, leading to at least $8.3 million in penalties for Mr. Depp according to the IRS and the law firm that TMG itself hired.”

Johnny Depp’s legal team filed another complaint against The Management Group TMG on Monday, charging that the management company had acted illegally in the handling of Depp’s money. This is the allegation in their new complaint against TMG, as reported by People.

“[TMG]snuck self-serving provisions into a bank loan agreement in a scheme to grab millions of dollars in payments for himself and other advisors on Mr. Depp’s film residuals.”

A spokesman for The Management Group TMG is denying all Johnny Depp’s claims, telling People Johnny was lying.

“TMG looks forward to setting the record straight and further exposing Depp’s persistent lies.”

Johnny Depp’s attorneys alleged The Management Group TMG’s attorneys are temporarily sealing away evidence from public view. IRS records would easily prove the matter one way or the other, so it’s not a matter of opinion.

“The Mandels [TGM’s atourneys] have gone to great lengths to temporarily seal [new evidence] from the public’s view.”

Johnny Depp, however, has been focused on his movie work and his health and fitness. As part of Johnny’s self-improvement efforts, he has dropped a noticeable amount of weight according to Celebrity Insider. At first, some were concerned that Johnny might be ill since the weight loss came on rather suddenly but actually, he has been trying to drop a few pounds.

Johnny Depp has been making a lot of movies this year. His workload is quite impressive, though it doesn’t look like he will have time to tour with his band Hollywood Vampires this summer. There are no tour dates yet, but the super group could surprise fans. Pirates of the Caribbean will be released this summer, followed by LAbyrinth and Murder on the Orient Express, and there are at least nine upcoming Johnny Depp movies coming out in 2017 and 2018.

Johnny Depp will portray cyber security expert John MacAfee in King of the Jungle. MacAfee is a fascinating and controversial character. See the Inquisitr more information on Johnny Depp in King of the Jungle.

LAbyrinth, coming out later this year, is about the murder of hip hop artists Tupac Shakur and Biggie Small. Johnny will portray the LAPD detective who devotedly attempted to solve the case.

Johnny Depp has had a rough year, but things may be looking up for this movie icon.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]