Calvin Harris’ Single ‘Heatstroke’ With Young Thug, Pharrell & Grande Released

Calvin Harris has teased his fans about the release of a new single featuring Pharrell Williams, Ariana Grande, and Young Thug for days now. For fans who have been patiently waiting, Calvin Harris’ new single “Heatstroke” featuring Pharrell Williams, Ariana Grande, and Young Thug was finally released just a few hours ago.

As Billboard reminds us, Calvin Harris already gave his fans a single worthy as a Song of summer candidate with the release of “Slide,” which has been coined as a funky beach-party anthem. The single “Slide” brought Migos and Scottish producer Frank Ocean together.

Considering Pharrell Williams, Ariana Grande, and Young Thug are all fairly salient names in the music industry, many Harris fans are assuming his new single “Heatstroke” is bound to be a good one. Could his collaboration with Pharrell, Grande, and Young Thug expand his fan base?

How are people responding to the new single?

Featuring Pharrell Williams, Ariana Grande, and Young Thug in the new single opens “Heatstroke” up to a pretty wide range of fans. Naturally, this has a lot of people wondering how the different singer’s fan bases are responding to Calvin’s new single.

While the song has only been available to listen to for just a few hours, the immediate feedback on Twitter appears to be positive. In fact, the only complaint regarding Calvin Harris’ new single “Heatstroke” is the fact that Ariana Grande didn’t have a bigger part in the song. Some of the more positive comments on Twitter following immediately after the release of “Heatstroke” can be found below.

How I feel when I listen to this new @CalvinHarris song #heatstroke pic.twitter.com/64K0l73lEi — shayne (@ShayneGoldie) March 31, 2017

One Twitter user commented on the fact that “Slide” and “Heatstroke” appear to be the making of an incredible album by Calvin Harris. Could there be a new Calvin Harris album on the market in the near future?

I feel like Calvin Harris is going to have the album of the year with his best work. Slide and Heatstroke are ???? gonna be a great summer — Jakeo ???? SZN (@ShakeNJakes) March 31, 2017

@CalvinHarris HeatStroke is a great song but IM UPSET THAT @ArianaGrande DIDNT REALLY DO MUCH SINGING IN IT pic.twitter.com/iL2S4CATOC — B Y N ???? (@__Bry10) March 31, 2017

Many Twitter users tagged Calvin Harris, Pharrell Williams, Ariana Grande, and Young Thug to congratulate them on releasing such an incredible new single.

On YouTube, however, the feedback on “Heatstroke” featuring Pharrell Williams, Ariana Grande, and Young Thug is not as positive as the Twitter feedback. There were some who commented on the fact that they were only listening to the song because they were fans of Ariana Grande. Some even claimed she was the only portion of the song that was any good.

There were several that noted how short the song was and questioned why it was so short. Is the song really that short or is this just a preview clip of the audio? Considering the title on YouTube does not mention the song is just an audio preview, one can only assume what was released was the entire single.

Calvin even received a few racial slams for including Pharrell Williams and Young Thug in the single. Some YouTube users simply said both “Heatstroke” and “Slide” were disappointing compared to what Calvin has released in the past. Unfortunately for Calvin and the rest of the singers in “Heatstroke” there does not appear to be too many positive comments regarding the song on YouTube.

Calvin Harris’ new single “Heatstroke” has not been out for very long, so there is no way for fans of Calvin or the other singers featured in the song to know whether or not it is going to be a hit. Looking at the YouTube feedback alone, it would appear as if the new single may not be a hit. On Twitter, however, the initial feedback gives off the impression that “Heatstroke” could be a hit.

All anyone can do is listen to the song for themselves and see whether or not they like it. Have you had a chance to listen to Calvin Harris’ “Heatstroke” featuring Pharrell Williams, Ariana Grande, and Young Thug, yet? If so, please share your thoughts on his new single with us in the comment’s section found down below.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]