What Does Jinger Duggar’s Husband, Jeremy Vuolo, Have In Common With Tom Cruise?

Jinger Duggar’s husband is certainly no Scientologist, but Jeremy Vuolo does have something in common with Tom Cruise. Vuolo recently shared his thoughts about dealing with depression, and they’re similar to what the famous Scientologist believes.

Fans of the Duggar family have learned a lot about Jinger Duggar’s husband by watching Counting On. They’ve discovered that Jeremy Vuolo and Jessa Duggar have very different tastes when it comes to home decor, and they’ve found out that Jeremy isn’t shy about packing on the PDA in front of the Counting On cameras. Fans have also learned that Jinger’s “babe” preaches at the tiny Grace Community Church in Laredo, Texas. However, Jeremy has said little about his religious beliefs on his wife’s reality show.

If faithful Duggar fans want to learn more about Jeremy’s faith, they have to do a bit of digging online. Members of the Free Jinger web forum did just this recently, and they discovered that Jinger Duggar’s husband has controversial views about mental illness. Jeremy shared his thoughts on the subject in a video that was posted on the Facebook page for Grace Pregnancy Center Laredo, a pregnancy crisis center run out of the preacher’s church. According to Jeremy, he’s one of the center’s counselors.

“If you’re feeling hopeless, if you’re feeling depressed, the answer isn’t out there, the answer isn’t in something some doctor can give you,” Jeremy says in the video.

“The answer is to look within and see the sin in your own heart and how Jesus Christ can remove that sin, remove the slavery and the bondage that you have to that sin, and bring you to a relationship with himself, with God the creator.”

Some members of the Free Jinger community were furious with Jeremy Vuolo for advising depressed women not to seek professional medical help, and they compared Jeremy’s comments to Tom Cruise’s infamous remarks about postpartum depression.

“How much negative backlash has he received so far? Surely this will cross over to mainstream media at some point,” one commenter wrote. “Tom Cruise did the same thing to Brooke Shields after she admitted to taking meds to help with her PPD.”

As People reports, Tom Cruise accused Brooke Shields of being “irresponsible” for treating her postpartum depression with antidepressants.

“When someone says (medication) has helped them, it is to cope, it didn’t cure anything,” Cruise said.

“There is no science. There is nothing that can cure them whatsoever.”

As a Scientologist, Tom Cruise is staunchly against using medication to treat mental illness. He and Jeremy may agree that doctors and drug prescriptions aren’t the answer, but the actor’s thoughts on dealing with depression also differ from the preacher’s in a major way. Cruise believes that mental illness can be cured using “vitamins and exercise,” not the power of prayer.

Jeremy isn’t the only Duggar husband who believes that those suffering from mental illness should search for solace in the Bible instead of visiting a psychiatrist’s office. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Jill Duggar’s husband, Derick Dillard, angered some Duggar critics by suggesting that the “only viable solution” for treating depression is “seeking God.” Jinger Duggar’s brother-in-law even claimed that science backs him up.

“It’s interesting to me that the Bible has always been right regarding various fields of science, and that the progression of scientific discovery has only confirmed the word of God. That is no different when it comes to psychology,” Derick wrote on the Dillard Family website.

There’s a good chance that Jinger Duggar is sharing similar advice about dealing with depression with the pregnant women who contact Grace Pregnancy Center. Shortly after Jinger and Jeremy got married last November, Jinger told People that she was planning on helping Jeremy with his ministry, so perhaps she has volunteered at the crisis pregnancy center. According to the center’s website, it is dedicated to “faithfully sharing the gospel with every client” and “protecting the unborn and promoting life affirming choices.”

[Featured Image by Jeremy Vuolo/Facebook]