Kylie Jenner And Tyga Splits?

Are Kylie Jenner and Tyga splitting for good? They’ve been known to have an on-and-off relationship for the past few years and considering that, it wouldn’t be really much of a surprise if they were off again! They were last seen hanging out in public on March 13 and after that, there were no more pictures of the couple. Tyga has also been noticeably absent in Kylie’s latest Instagram feed while the rapper has his hands full on “partying” every night, going Kylie-less. Something fishy is certainly going between these two lovers. Did Kylie Jenner and Tyga split?

Are they calling it quits again?

Kylie’s media platforms have always included her beau, Tyga whether in videos or photos. They’re very bold in confessing their love for each other—remember, when Kylie and Tyga were sort of lock in a tight embrace while the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was going topless? They’re very open and public when it comes to their relationship.

The couple had even reached a point wherein their fans thought they were getting married. Kylie is almost 19 so it’s pretty much legal for her to marry. And that photo wherein Jenner was carrying King, Tyga’s four-year-old son during their family vacation in Costa Rica shows that Kylie may have some motherly material in her.

But, they denied the rumors and confessed that they are very much in love with no plans of marriage just yet. So much for that! Anyway, the couple is currently the topic as the next Hollywood celebrities splitting up in the near future, or much sooner than we might be expecting.

Happy Valentine's ❣️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 14, 2017 at 2:50pm PST

Fans of the cosmetics mogul were quick to notice the absent Tyga from her photos. Did Kylie Jenner and Tyga split? This was the question as they wondered what is going on between the young couple. It’s been a while since we last saw a photo of the lovebirds. Kylie posted her last photo of him on Snapchat on March 8, and they were last seen together in public on March 13 as they headed out to dinner and movie with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

The other hint of the romantic duo was on March 19 when Kylie was Snapchatting with Heather, who is King Trell’s fiancé—a BFF of Tyga. It wasn’t clear if the rapper was spotted in the background. So, are Kylie Jenner and Tyga on the verge of splitting up?

Though both parties haven’t confirmed anything regarding their relationship, a source tells E! News that Tyga has moved into his new home in Hollywood Hills last week where he’s been seen “partying and having people over every night.” Living the life, huh? The insider added that “There’s been no sign of Kylie.”

Last Friday night, the rapper was seen at the Los Angeles newest hot spot: Avenue Nightclub while Kylie was absent from the party. On Saturday, Tyga partied at his favorite nightclub 10ak in L.A. before jetting off to Las Vegas on Sunday for his Daylight Beach Club residency and the launch of Lit Sundays. The 21-year-old reality star was nowhere to be found at his side. Maybe Kylie’s too young for these kinds of gigs? LOL, we hope so. Are they probably calling it quits now?

The duo took an off time from their relationship every year

While Tyga was having the time of his life by holding parties and starting gigs, Kylie is busy Snapchatting together with her girlfriends and attending some sort of dance party.

adventures w the fam ✨ happy early bday @victoriavillarroel A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 3, 2017 at 8:09pm PST

However, this seemingly absent-from-each-other’s-life for awhile isn’t new to the pair as they had a rocky relationship, to begin with. Their first break up was in November 2015 during Tyga’s 26th birthday where a source revealed that “things got messy.” Yet, the next day Kylie posted on Snapchat a clip of her holding her man’s hand. The same thing happened in May 2016 but the lovers were definitely back in June of that year after showing some serious PDA at Khloe Kardashian’s birthday party.

[Featured Image by Andy Kropa/AP Images]