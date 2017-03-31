Melania Trump In ‘The Row’ 2017 Coat-Dress, $745 Louboutin Pigalle Follies Pumps

Melania Trump recently turned to designers’ Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen’s “The Row” 2017 collection when Melania presented the International Woman of Courage Award in Washington, D.C., and wore a white coat-dress from the resort collection. Mrs. Trump also donned a pair of $745 Christian Louboutin “Pigalle Follies Printed 100mm” red sole pumps in brown and multi-colors to complete her look as seen in the below photos.

The Row Resort 2017 Collection has a photo of the coat-dress that Melania wore, with more photos of the cleanly structured white coat-dress below. A price of the coat-dress was not readily found, as can be a popular issue when speaking about high fashion. However, as seen on Barney’s website, clothing and coats from The Row don’t come cheap. THE ROW has a Heiden Lamb Fur Coat priced at $21,000. Even a tank top, albeit a leather one, like the Monasta Leather Peplum Top, is priced at $2,190.

On the Neiman Marcus website, items from The Row are priced accordingly, such as the their Harding Water-Repellent Coat in pearl for $4,450.

Mrs. Trump has shown a penchant for wearing similar suit-dresses in the past, with a $10,000 Michael Kors black dress getting big buzz, as reported by the Inquisitr.

Vogue also reported that Melania’s coat-dress was from none other than the highly regarded fashion label, The Row. As noted on their website, The Row was launched more than a decade ago by famous twins, Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen, who rose to fame playing the singular role of the baby Michelle Tanner on Full House. With their mission described as one that emboldens haute couture fashion creation in the U.S., The Row seems an optimal choice for First Lady Melania to try and support her husband’s “buy American, hire American” mantra.

“THE ROW was established in 2006 by Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen. Since its launch, the brand has expanded to include a range of ready-to-wear, eyewear, handbags, and footwear. THE ROW reflects a sense of relaxed and timeless elegance, focusing on fine fabrics and the perfect fit. In both 2012 and 2015, The Council of Fashion Designers of America named Ashley and Mary-Kate as Womenswear Designers of The Year. In 2014, they were awarded the title of CFDA Accessory Designers of the Year. Part of THE ROW’s mission is to support high-end fashion manufacturing in the U.S.”

The strong tailoring of The Row’s white coat-dress worn by Melania was noted by Vogue, calling Mrs. Trump’s choice of wearing white subdued and sophisticated. The publication noted that Melania also wore Christian Louboutin python stilettos to complete her look. However, as seen in above photos from White House wardrobe, close-up photos reveal the pumps are more akin to the Christian Louboutin Pigalle Follies with the designer’s signature red sole, priced at $745.

As reported by Vogue, the “lookbook” from The Row proves their resort collection is “not a brand for teenagers.” The coat sported by Melania was modeled by nearly 50-year-old Frederique van der Wal, who rose to fame as a Victoria’s Secret model in the 1980s. The streamlined ivory coat sends a message of being well put-together. The publication calls the collection sported by Melania with the coat-dress donning an “understated luxury.”

As seen in the above photo, Melania sat with her hands in her lap as Mrs. Trump wore the white coat-dress at the 2017 Secretary of State’s International Women of Courage Award ceremony on March 29. It was an award that sought to honor women who’ve demonstrated leadership skills and courage in their lifetimes.

The above photo shows President Trump walking in with Melania for the Women’s Empowerment Panel at the White House as the duo strode into the East Room together to mark Women’s History Month.

[Featured Image by Win McNamee/Getty Images]