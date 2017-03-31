Vin Diesel And Dwayne Johnson Feud Not Over, ‘Fast 8’ Stars Being Kept Apart

The bad blood between The Fate of the Furious stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Vin Diesel is not over even after eight months since their feud on set. Apparently, the latest installment of the Fast and the Furious franchise will premiere on April 14, and the team behind the movie are keeping the two macho men away from each other.

Yahoo News reports that an insider revealed that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Vin Diesel are being kept separated as much as possible. However, keeping the two apart can only be successful for so long since Universal will require all the cast members to be present when they bring the footage to CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

Moreover, the report claims that up until that CinemaCon, Johnson and Diesel have been on different continents to promote the eighth installment of the Fast and the Furious franchise. The latter was done in an effort by Universal to allow the men to simmer down after their feud during the 100-day Atlanta shoot.

Looking back, when the cast and crew of Fast and the Furious were filming at Atlanta, Vin Diesel was consistent in being late. Diesel’s tardiness was often the reason behind delays and a slower production. This behavior could only be tolerated for so long and co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was the first to snap. Apparently, there were only a few more days left to shoot the film and Diesel was late for his final scene with Johnson which led Johnson to express his annoyance on Facebook.

“My female co-stars are always amazing, and I love ’em. My male co-stars however are a different story,” Johnson wrote. “some” are “chicken s**t” and “candy a**es.”

The status update posted by Johnson triggered an argument between him and Diesel while Universal rushed to do damage control after Diesel was confirmed to be the subject of Johnson’s social media outburst.

Matters worsened when Diesel confronted Johnson in his trailer which led to a heated exchange of remarks, as reported by Independent. Moreover, a source claims that Diesel was acting like a diva and has slowed down production in the past because of his habit of being tardy. The said source agrees with Johnson and isn’t surprised that “The Rock” called out Diesel on social media.

Evidently, both Johnson and Diesel are indispensable members of the Fast and the Furious mega franchise. The millions of fans who follow the movie series will be in utter dismay if this squabble led to one of the show’s big shots to leave the scene.

After the heated exchange between Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Vin Diesel, Johnson made an effort to cool things down. He took to social media once again to post “To me, conflict can be a good thing, when it’s followed by great resolution. I was raised on healthy conflict and welcome it. And like any family, we get better from it.”

On the other hand, Vin Diesel also posted on social media, saying that he would “reveal everything.” However, the post that followed that cliffhanger of a post was a photo of his daughter with a caption that read, “Though intense at times, I am grateful to the entire cast of [Fast 8]… Every single one of them we brought on has shined because of their talent and commitment.”

Despite the bad blood between Johnson and Diesel, promotion events for the movie will carry on and will remain unaffected by their heated encounter in the past. As a result, Johnson and Diesel remained a healthy distance between one another when promoting their movie. However, both actors are bound by their contract to appear at the New York premiere on April 8.

