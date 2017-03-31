Is Meghan Markle Getting Ready For Life As A Princess With Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are getting serious, at least that’s according to reported insiders. It looks like royal wedding bells could be ringing soon for the couple who have been dating for a while.

“It comes down to timing,” one source told E! Online. “Harry is ready to settle down and Meghan feels the same way. They are both in this for the long haul, they’ve known pretty much from the start. Everything has just fallen into place.”

It’s easy to see that Prince Harry and Megan Markle’s relationship is more than just a passing fling.

As E! Online also reported, Markle, and the man who is an heir to the British throne, recently went on a Caribbean vacation together. The two were in Jamaica to celebrate a friend’s wedding.

While there, Harry and Meghan looked very close, casually touching each other and whispering to one another.

PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE VISIT JAMAICA. HOT, STEAMY PHOTOS WERE TAKEN. READ MORE AT https://t.co/MZ4GUS0s1x pic.twitter.com/CX3yShDF4c — Party Scoop (@sflpartyscoop) March 9, 2017

Video: All the details & pics from Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's romantic weekend in Jamaica https://t.co/vgiXI7uGSe pic.twitter.com/IbobcklfXg — ET Canada (@ETCanada) March 7, 2017

According to the Daily Mail, Prince Harry and Meghan visited The Cave, a hotel which has dining rooms in caves surrounded by candles. There were also reports that they also stayed at Round Hill Hotel where they were spotted looking very relaxed, with Harry walking around barefoot a lot of the time.

Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle were spotted in Jamaica at his friend's wedding. https://t.co/8nxtpFvlhP pic.twitter.com/RW8GHye245 — Inside Edition (@InsideEdition) March 6, 2017

The Sun reported that all eyes were on Markle while she was at the wedding.

“Meghan was the belle of the ball,” one wedding attendee said. “She is an absolute corker and all eyes were on her in that lovely dress. Harry didn’t let her out of his sight for a moment. They looked madly in love and couldn’t keep their hands off each other.”

What’s even more interesting are the reports that Meghan was being received well by Harry’s friends. That’s a really good sign if the two of them do decide to spend the rest of their lives together.

“Meghan looked so at ease with his friends. She has certainly fitted in well,” a source allegedly said. “They’re clearly in love. There’s no doubting they’re a couple in a serious relationship. It would seem getting engaged is the next step.”

Meghan Markle “Ready to Be Done” With Acting as Her and Prince Harry’s Romance Heats Up https://t.co/Axqeynq93H pic.twitter.com/ywGz9ewGIs — Raro Lae (@_RaroLae) March 19, 2017

If Harry and Meghan do get engaged, friends say that it won’t change who she is as a person.

“I don’t know many people who are as generous and supportive as Meg is,” Markle’s best friend, Lindsay Roth, told People Magazine. “I think people assume that when someone gains notoriety that they change. But she’s still the same girl I met years ago, with the same values and priorities. She’s selfless, and that’s just a part of who she is and who she was raised to be.”

She also gave some additional insight into Meghan’s character and from what she says, Prince Harry is definitely lucky to have her.

“There’s a motto that Meg and I have consistently come back to throughout the years: ‘I choose happiness,'” Roth said. “It’s a constant reminder to be self-aware, be uniquely you, be happy and to treat people with respect; to be kind, empathetic and to really learn from those around you in any circumstance. Meg does that.”

