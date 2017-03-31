Sherri Papini’s Mom, Loretta Graeff: Sherri Hurt Herself In 2003 And Blamed Me

The case of Sherri Papini enthralled the nation in 2016 when the mom went missing while out on a jog. As reported by the Inquisitr, when the public heard Papini’s account of being kidnapped by two Hispanic women, some began to question the legitimacy of Sherri’s claims.

hmmmmm: Sherri Papini ‘Facebook’ Staged Hoax? https://t.co/EJyjVcPd1Z — Josh Navarro (@JoshNavarroTV) November 26, 2016

As more details of Sherri’s alleged kidnapping came to the forefront, so did questions about Sherri’s past, as well as alleged writings attributed to Papini under her maiden name, Sherri Graeff. Now new revelations unearthed from Loretta Graeff, Sherri’s mother, are making the news once more.

Did Sherri Graeff Papini Post Anti-Latino Rant On Skin Head Website? https://t.co/bztzVq8MeF pic.twitter.com/6QszR9iITB — WWE_News (@_WWE__News_) November 26, 2016

As reported by the Sacramento Bee, Loretta called Shasta County detectives 13 years prior to Sherri’s kidnapping to tell authorities that Papini had been hurting herself and blaming the harm on her mother. Papini’s actions, according to her mother, are listed in a December 2003 Shasta County Sheriff’s Office incident report. At that time, Papini was a 21-year-old woman.

The publication uncovered Graeff’s allegations and finally received them after what the Sacramento Bee wrote were “multiple requests” to receive the information via California’s Public Records Act. The information was only two sentences, and didn’t detail what happened as a result of Graeff’s claims about her daughter Sherri.

Papini Letter, ‘Facebook Live’ News Conference On November 30: Update On Sherri’s Abductors, ‘Prank’ Blog Post… https://t.co/quIyjdLkAm — Inquisitr News (@theinquisitr) November 30, 2016

Loretta had called authorities several times between 2000 and 2003, reports the publication, with the 2000 call alleging that Sherri had burglarized her dad’s house, the home of Richard Graeff. He’s the same man who said Sherri took money from his account. Sherri’s sister, Sheila Koester, claimed Papini was the likely suspect for kicking in her sister’s back door. It isn’t known if Sherri was ever charged with a crime or arrested.

Sherri Papini's Brand Was a 'Message,' not a Symbol, Says Sheriff As Keith Papini talks 'Race War' Rumors https://t.co/TmVwmf6MBv — Kidnapping of Sherri (@Sherri_Papini) December 21, 2016

Not a lot more information was revealed to The Bee about Papini, who is 34 years of age now. Her alleged Redding-area abduction information remains sealed. Papini has not spoken in public about the alleged abduction and no arrests have occurred in relation to Sherri’s alleged kidnapping.

Keith Papini’s ’20/20′ Interview About Sherri Papini To Air Friday, December 2 [Video] https://t.co/R3PGEhJzy7 pic.twitter.com/J6rgnQuJkx — WWE_News (@_WWE__News_) December 1, 2016

Keith Papini, Sherri’s husband, spoke to the press in her stead, commenting about the suffering he said Sherri endured when Papini went missing on November 2, 2016. Sherri didn’t pick up her kids from daycare that day, and that set off a search for the mom that lasted for weeks. Keith found his wife’s phone and headphones on the side of the road, along with strands of Sherri’s long blonde hair.

Sherri Papini Screamed So Much For Help She Coughed Up Blood, Keith Papini Tells ‘ABC 20/20’ [Video] https://t.co/SJ1r4pLxXC pic.twitter.com/xAf5T3TySY — WWE_News (@_WWE__News_) December 1, 2016

In the search for Papini, authorities traveled to Detroit and surrounding suburbs soon after her disappearance, but would not report why they traveled to those locations. When Sherri reappeared early Thanksgiving morning, it was called a miracle. Keith said that Sherri’s nose was fractured and that Papini was down to 87 pounds when found.

Sherri couldn’t offer many details about the SUV or the people she said kidnapped her.

According to The Bee, Sherri also had a Pinterest page with a “Cultural Differences” board that had published memes about illegal immigrants and Muslims. Although the publication raises plenty of troubling information that could point to the public’s fascination with calling Papini’s alleged kidnapping a hoax, it also cautions that Sherri’s alleged kidnapping could have been real.

Shasta County sheriff’s Lt. Pat Kropholler told The Bee that Sherri’s case is still an ongoing investigation.

“The Papini case is still active and the investigation is ongoing. I realize there is a lot of interest in Mrs. Papini and the details of her case. However, I am sure you can understand the necessity of maintaining the integrity of the investigation. Please be assured that when it is appropriate to release any further information regarding this case we will do so.”

The newly released information about Papini’s past has brought more interest in Sherri’s alleged kidnapping once more.

