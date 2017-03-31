Kristen Stewart On Robert Pattinson Affair, ‘Twilight’ Fame: ‘I Really Hated It’

Kristen Stewart takes a dig at The Twilight Saga fame and romance with Robert Pattinson. The Café Society actress has once again hit hard on how much she wished to preserve her privacy during that time.

The 26-year-old actress has been more than vocal about her relationship with former co-star Robert Pattinson. In her recent interview, Twilight‘s Bella Swan opens up about leaving behind the troubling aspects of her life and emerging as a champion.

“It’s central to my personal history; it shaped me incalculably and taught me a lot of lessons about myself, about people, about society. It’s funny how much I hated the attention. I really hated it – I don’t think that was a secret – but now I don’t look back at it and mourn and think, ‘What an awful time, I’m traumatized.’ It more fascinates me.”

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson’s romantic relationship was not hidden from anyone. The on-screen couple Edward Cullen and Bella Swan and the off-screen phenomenon RobSten, as they were lovingly called by fans, set every stage on fire. The Twilight co-stars’ on and off-screen romance had fans following the duo everywhere.

The massive fan-following and paparazzi were always after the couple. Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart’s romance started in 2008 and it was like a dream come true for fans that their favorite on-screen couple is madly in love with each other in real life too. The eagerness of media and fans was so much that the Twilight couple just could not catch a break.

Then things took turn for worse when the Personal Shopper actress’ intimate pictures with Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders were released in the media, People Magazine. The actress issued the public apology to Pattinson and ironically, it was the first time she officially recognized her relationship with the actor.

“I’m deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I’ve caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected. This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I’m so sorry.”

The 41-year-old married director’s romance with Stewart was not taken lightly by Twilight fan and media. Stewart and Pattinson kept low-profile since their breakup. While 30-year-old actor found true love two years later in 2014 with British singer FKA Twigs, Stewart had multiple flings and has been vocal about being gay.

The years were reportedly not easy for the Café Society actress, whose low-profile was just not enough to keep her away from backlashes.

“I was really, really young; I was 17. It was too insane. It was too scary to try to make peace with how so many people wanted to know every detail about my life. They wanted everything. It was too much. I couldn’t break it down and digest what was happening. I was too insecure to lay it out for what it was.”

The actress took on indie films and earned name and fame that she deserves, shunning her Bella Swan image far behind. She even became the first American actress to win a César Award for her movie Personal Shopper, written for her by director Olivier Assayas.

Stewart went on to make a big name and made a stand for herself by working in great films like Clouds Of Sils Maria, Certain Women, Anesthesia, Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk and Still Alice. However hard the journey has been, Kristen Stewart has finally made peace with it all. The actress added that she is happy and does not feel the need to hide anymore.

“I’ve found a way to live my life and not feel like I’m hiding at all.”

[Featured Image by John Shearer/Getty Images]