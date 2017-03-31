Mama June’s Big Reveal: Reality Star Shocks Family With Size 4 Figure

Viewers of “Mama June: From Not To Hot” will finally catch a glimpse of the reality star’s new figure when her dramatic weight loss is finally revealed on Friday’s episode of the WEtv docu-drama. The show has followed Shannon on her weight loss journey from an original weight of 460 lbs. down to a size 4. In last week’s episode of the reality show, it was revealed that while June had previously dipped below the 200 lb. mark, her secret snacking habit had seen her start to regain the weight.

Earlier this week, Kenya Crooks, Mama June’s trainer shared a sneak peak of Friday’s episode on his Instagram account. In the teaser, the camera pans down from Mama June’s hips as it shows her from behind, walking out to surprise her family. While the teaser does not show Shannon’s new size 4 figure from the front, the reactions of her family members to the sight of her in a figure hugging pink dress indicate viewers are in for a surprise.

CAN'T WAIT FOR YA'LL TO SEE HER! NEW START TIME OF 9 PM FRIDAY ON WE TV! #MAMAJUNE #MAMAJUNEFROMNOTTOHOT #KENYAFIED #KENYACROOKS #WETV #WEIGHTLOSS A post shared by Kenya Crooks (@thekenyacrooks) on Mar 28, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT

Mama June’s youngest; 11-year-old Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson said it best with a dramatic “OH MY GOD!” when she first saw her mother.

Shannon is reportedly so comfortable with her new figure that she has taken to walking around the house naked. In an interview with Life and Style, Crooks joked that Mama June’s children have asked the trainer to have a word with her about keeping her clothes on.

“The kids are like, ‘Hey, can you have a conversation with her because we can’t take all this new June.'”

TOMORROW NIGHT AT 9PM IT GOES DOWN! #MAMAJUNEFROMNOTTOHOT #MAMAJUNE A post shared by Kenya Crooks (@thekenyacrooks) on Mar 30, 2017 at 9:53am PDT

While viewers have long been promised the reality mom had been successful in reaching her size 4 goal, last week’s episode left many doubting this after a particularly grueling procedure left Mama June shaken and vowing never to go under the knife again.

After initially being too heavy to undergo the procedure due to her self-confessed snacking habit, June managed to drop down to 191 lbs. with the help of her children and trainer Kenya. Ready for surgery, Shannon said a tearful goodbye to her children before leaving for three weeks in Los Angeles.

Despite her initial excitement at the surgery, the sight of her body as the doctor peeled back the bandages after surgery came as a shock to the reality star, who likened herself to Frankenstein.

“My body looks like Frankenstein and I hate that I did this. At this point, I can’t imagine going through another surgery.”

Shannon was so adamant she couldn’t go through with another procedure that she fired her manager, Gina Rodriguez, after Rodriguez encouraged Mama June to go through with a follow up procedure. June then flew back to Georgia where she proceeded to throw out the red dress she had been planning to wear to the wedding of her ex, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson and his new bride Jennifer Lamb.

Tonight’s episode is sure to tie up some loose ends, and will provide viewers with some insight into the final stages of June’s impressive weight loss and cosmetic procedures. While episodes have often highlighted June’s grueling workouts, her daughters have been quick to comment on her surgical procedures. Commenting on her mother’s recent breast augmentation, 17-year-old Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon said June had “got her boobies done. She got them from a 44 long to 36 up.”

You can catch “Mama June: From Not To Hot” Friday at the special time of 9 P.M. ET on WEtv.

