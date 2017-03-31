April The Giraffe: Cam Rolls On As Keeper Visit Cut Short, ‘Not Much Longer’ Now

April the giraffe fans haven’t been getting much sleep as of late, as they wait, and watch the cam on YouTube, for the birth of April’s fourth giraffe calf. More than 140,000 people were watching April on the giraffe cam tonight, as she meandered uncomfortably around her stall. The Animal Adventure Park’s evening keeper report posted on Facebook, although cut a bit short by a cranky giraffe, is reassuring that April the giraffe‘s progress is headed toward active labor, and soon.

“It was clear to all watching, the evening keeper check was cut short by April. Her behavior is very off from normal demeanor; this is to be expected. Mammary development photos were not captured, but udders reported as full. It should not be much longer!”

The obviously pregnant giraffe, April, has endured much speculation as to whether or not she is actually pregnant, Avid followers of April the giraffe spent their day defending her honor, as well as the validity of the Animal Adventure Park. One Facebook user had the following to say.

“I Saw 60 seconds of the “Today” show by accident this morning. How can anyone mock the birth of a species we might lose without serious conservation efforts? Seriously? April, you have a loving, large,’virtual’ herd who love you and admire you. Your magnificence and grace are humbling. You are one of God’s beloved creatures. I wish you a safe birth… may you and your new baby recover from birth surrounded by a cocoon of love… and so many there at AAP and ‘virtually’ who love you.”

The gestation of a giraffe is 15 months, give or take 60 days. April the giraffe has been pregnant since the year 2015, shortly after she arrived to live at the Animal Adventure Park with her mate Oliver. Although the Animal Adventure Park has admitted that their original timeline was off, it is clear by her sheer growth and mammary changes that April the giraffe is, in fact pregnant. Thousands of people around the world have been checking in on April, live on the giraffe cam. They tune in to watch the giraffe live on the cam, becoming witness to every change, or movement of the calf. There are, however, those who still have their doubts.

I think the April the Giraffe pregnancy is going to end up being an April Fools Joke….. why hasn't she had it by now????#AprilTheGiraffe — abigail n. guthrie (@AbagePatch) March 29, 2017

Keepers at the Animal Adventure Park, where April the giraffe and her mate Oliver call home, have been spending their nights caring for April as well. The vet has been placed on call in case April the giraffe goes into active labor in the wee hours of the morning. The Animal Adventure Park’s keeper report confirms that they are, in fact, keeping a close eye on her. Although this is April the giraffe’s fourth pregnancy, this is the park’s first giraffe calf.

A post shared by Animal Adventure Park (@animaladventurepark) on Mar 30, 2017 at 6:44am PDT

“Like many of you, we spent the evening watching our April. She continues to progress. Mammary development stays remains as filled udders, and will likely not get much larger. Discharge continues to be present. Appetite is so – so this morning. We continue calf countdown.”

Giraffes, in the wild and captivity alike, generally give birth in the pre-dawn hours, says Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch. This means at least one more sleepless night for many devoted viewers of the Animal Adventure Parks giraffe cam. Fortunately, April is showing all of the normal birthing signs, which means that active labor is right around the corner.

@AprilTheGiraffe Leaky mammary glands. Hallelujah! I'm psyched! Going to set my alarm to check in tonight. Birth only takes30-60 min.????4 ???? pic.twitter.com/4kONYTknBw — Rebecca Hale (@RebeccaHale2) March 30, 2017

The Animal Adventure Park’s Wednesday’s morning report excited giraffe cam viewers when they stated, “we could be hours away or days, so do not stop your day, but certainly don’t stop watching!” As the hours wore on yesterday, more and more people logged into YouTube to view the live giraffe cam. Some barely slept at all last night, as they were certain April the giraffe would give birth the moment they closed their eyes. One Facebook user had this to say.

“[I] definitely slept with 1 eye glued to my phone. Finally nodded off completely around 2 am pst only to wake on giraffe time at 4:45 am all to watch April stare at her door. I’ve been told I’m nuts, crazy, obsessed, and loyal. I’ll take them all! Lol. What an amazing adventure we all have been on. I can’t say enough of the thank you so for allowing us on this educational adventure with you.”

The week, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, April the giraffe’s cam on YouTube has seen an increase in viewers who are patiently awaiting the birth of April’s giraffe calf. Since April could literally give birth at any moment, viewers are hesitant to stop watching. You can check in on April the giraffe’s cam, live streaming in the video player below. How much time do you have invested?

