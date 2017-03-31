Lana Del Rey Drops Spooky ‘Lust For Life’ Trailer, Gives Little Album Details

Lana Del Rey is giving fans a glimpse into her new album era. The seductive songstress dropped her “Lust for Life” video trailer on her VEVO and YouTube accounts on Wednesday, March 29. The trailer appears to be for her upcoming album. The singer has provided little details about her fifth studio album but promises it will be something her fans will enjoy.

The “High By the Beach” singer announced the title of her new album, Life for Life. And she did it in true Lana Del Rey style, reports Under the Radar Magazine. The singer released a ghostly and haunting black-and-white video that gives fans a glimpse into the direction of her new album. She previously released the lead single “Love.” Now she has followed-up with a spooky new trailer.

The black-and-white trailer shows Del Rey looking like a ghost and having supernatural powers. The video looks like something out of the Twilight Zone. It looks like she’s using her witchy ways to bring joyful music to her fans. She promised fans that everything the world is going through right now will only get better. Del Rey’s album is the follow-up to 2015’s Honeymoon.

“Even though these times can feel a little bit crazy, they’re not so very different from what other generations have experienced at one time or another,” she’s heard saying in the video. “Amidst all the uncertainty, and as we transition out of one era into another one, there’s no place I’d be than smack dab in the middle of ‘Hollyweird’ making a record for you.”

She promises that her new album, which is “coming soon,” will provide her fans a happy escape from reality.

Lana Del Rey previously teased the details of her new album, according to Independent. She said that she wanted to make an album that was more for her fans rather than for herself. She also revealed that due to the current political climate, the tracks have become more socially aware. Del Rey is typically known for singing about love, especially love with older men. But, she will be addressing hot topics on her new album.

“I made my first four albums for me, but this one is for my fans and about where I hope we all are headed.”

It’s also been reported that Lana Del Rey and The Weeknd will be reunited once again. They have been working on new music together. The music rights publishing organization ASCAP listed Lana’s new track called “Lust for Life” in their database with The Weeknd credited as a songwriter, according to High Snobiety.

The singer teased their collaboration earlier this week with a cryptic tweet and an emoji.

X????O — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) March 26, 2017

Lana Del Rey and The Weeknd have collaborated before. Lana was previously featured on The Weeknd’s albums, Beauty Behind The Madness (on the track “Prisoner”) and Starboy (on the tracks “Party Monster” and “Stargirl Interlude”).

Both of them have been hot on the scene lately. The Weeknd is in the midst of his Starboy world tour with new girlfriend Selena Gomez by his side. He also dropped a new music video for his hit song “I Feel It Coming” featuring Daft Punk.

Del Rey made her turn to SXSW as she works on her new album. She has also been announced to perform at the 2017 Oya Festival and the first Lollapalooza Paris festival.

When it comes to the aesthetic for Lana’s new album, she said that she wants to mix her signature retro style with some “futuristic flair.” Her music label, Interscope, has been open to her ideas when it comes to her style and single choices, so she feels less pressure with this album. Lana is finally feeling happy and free to make music that she supports, even if it’s more for her fans rather than herself.

[Featured image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]