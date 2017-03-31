Scheana Marie Claims Mike Shay Got Involved With A ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fan

Scheana Marie is opening up about the end of her marriage to Mike Shay in a shocking new interview.

Just months after confirming her marriage had come to an end after just 2 years, the reality star claims Mike Shay was allegedly having an “emotional affair” with a Vanderpump Rules fan — and using drugs behind her back.

“I was devastated,” Scheana Marie explained to In Touch Weekly magazine on March 30.

Scheana Marie and Mike Shay got married during the third season of Vanderpump Rules and called it quits at the end of Season 5 after attending the wedding of their co-stars, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz, in Northern California.

According to Scheana Marie, she knew early on in her marriage that something was going on with Mike Shay. As she revealed, it all started when she woke up after having dental surgery and realized that her painkillers were missing.

“I knew then there was a problem. He got sober for the next six months, but then I found out he was having an emotional affair with a fan,” Scheana Marie alleged. “He was also back on drugs, which I told the Vanderpump Rules producers about. I talked about his drug use on the show, and he felt betrayed by that.”

Scheana Marie and Mike Shay were seen facing marital trouble during Vanderpump Rules Season 4 but during the early part of Season 5, they appeared to be doing well. In fact, Scheana Marie claimed her husband was working hard and said they were thinking of starting a family together. Then, in a seemingly sudden fashion, their marriage came to an abrupt end as the cameras rolled on the finale episode.

After splitting from Mike Shay in November, Scheana Marie quickly moved on with actor Robert Valletta and in February, after weeks of rumors, the couple confirmed their relationship on the red carpet at his Bronzeville premiere. They were also seen at an OK! Magazine party later that month.

“He brought a light back to my life,” Scheana Marie told In Touch Weekly of her new boyfriend. “We dated on and off 10 years ago. We were talking over the holidays and I told him about my divorce. Then we hung out one night and just hit it off… There was still something there.”

“Rob is fun and adventurous, and he makes me laugh. I feel like we’re equals. He owns a production company and has a new show coming out,” she continued.

Scheana Marie and Robert Valletta have gone on numerous trips since their relationship began and just last week, ahead of the Vanderpump Rules Season 5 finale, they flew to Amsterdam for a romantic vacation.

Scheana Marie and Robert Valletta have also spent time with her co-stars, including Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval, who traveled with them to Big Bear earlier this month.

Despite Scheana Marie’s messy split from Mike Shay, she hasn’t closed the door on a future marriage and told the magazine that she was already considering tying the knot for a second time — and hopes her next wedding will take place on a beach.

“I already did the princess wedding,” she explained, despite being just a couple of months in with Valletta.

To see more of Scheana Marie, don’t miss the 3-part Vanderpump Rules reunion special, which begins airing on Monday, April 3, at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV. During the upcoming special, Scheana Marie and Mike Shay will come face-to-face for the first time since their split.

[Featured Image by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images]