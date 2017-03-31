Video Of Medics Twerking Next To Nude, Unconscious Patient Leads To Mass Firing

A team of surgeons and nurses from Columbia have all seen their last surgery following the release of a video that purportedly displays the medics twerking and gyrating near an unconscious patient.

Five unnamed professionals previously employed by the Clinica Santa Cruz de Bocagrande in Bolivar were sent packing in the wake of the clip hitting the internet, as the New York Post reports, which apparently shows the group mocking a nude man as he lies on a nearby operating table.

“The alleged professionals,” the Post goes on to say, “wearing blue scrubs and face masks, appear to be [making fun of] their anesthetized patient as they laugh hysterically and gyrate against the surgery table.”

In the video, the medic team members dance raucously with one another, twerking and thrusting in opposite directions, as a separate medical worker is witnessed salsa dancing her way through surgery prep while spraying the comatose and naked man, who is lying face down, with what seems to be some kind of liquid numbing agent.

An off-screen, male medical worker is then heard engaging the foursome of female nurses and doctors as the ladies giggle incessantly, and continue to tease the unassuming male patient.

The entire twerking medics video can be seen below. Please be advised that the following visual contains disturbing content and nude imagery.

As confirmed by a official statement from the medical establishment’s higher-ups, all five workers who were seen in the video have since been let go by the hospital.

“The respect for dignity of every patient is the most important thing in our clinic,” hospital reps relayed, “therefore, we strongly regret the inappropriate behavior of those who are working as professionals in the health sector, seen in the video recorded in one of our surgery rooms.”

“Their actions are against the dignity of the patient,” they continued, “and [break] the protocols and the political values of our institution focused on the quality and humanization of our service.”

The clinic has also promised to take measures to ensure that other surgeons don’t follow in the footsteps of those who were cut permanently.

“[This is] the first time in seven years of good service that we are living a situation like this,” the reps went on to say about the twerking medics video, “and we have taken some measures in order not to repeat these horrific acts.”

Just last year, another medical worker out of Ukraine was similarly criticized for taking selfies and videos alongside his unconscious patients, and posting them on his social media pages.

Plastic surgeon Edgar Kaminskyi, 32, has become notorious for the pictorial oversharing of his procedures on Instagram, as a June 2016 New York Postreport states, as a way to partly promote his work to his thousands of followers.

“The surgeon often shares photos [of] before and after images of women with breast implants and the silicon implants themselves,” it reads, “[but] he is also not shy about sharing photographs of himself before surgery.”

One of the more SFW (safe for work) images posted by Kaminskyi shows him in full surgeon garb with a splattering of blood across his masked face following a rhinoplasty while another, which can be seen here, shows the young, professional slicer giving the “A-OK” to an unknown woman’s newly-constructed breasts.

Surgery consultant Mary O’Brien, a council member of the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (BAAPS), expressed that Kaminskyi’s public display of his successful surgeries went far against the private nature of most patients looking to be professionally altered.

“Pre- and post-op pictures, when they are used professionally and respectfully, can be very helpful for patients,” she remarked, “but inappropriate use of photos and social media is exploitative of vulnerable patients.”

Unlike the video of twerking medics, however, Kaminskyi replied that all of his patients were well aware of his actions and signed documents that allowed him to upload the “previews” legally.

