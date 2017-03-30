Nick Viall And Vanessa Grimaldi Break-Up? Nick Only Wants Fame, Not A Wedding

Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi may be nearing a break-up, with rumors that the Bachelor couple is struggling to adjust to life after the cameras have turned off, and that they may be more concerned with walking down the red carpet than walking down the aisle.

Even before this season of The Bachelor came to a conclusion, there were rumors that Nick wasn’t really seeking a wife from his third appearance on the franchise, but rather had ideas of becoming a star. Those rumors have intensified now that the show has come to an end, and Nick and Vanessa have started their life after the show.

A report from Us Weekly noted that Vanessa Grimaldi is having a difficult time dealing with Nick’s time in the spotlight. Viall is appearing on Dancing with the Stars, leaving little time for the couple to actually be together.

“Vanessa’s not used to the attention being mostly on Nick,” a source told the outlet. “It’s taking a toll.”

It’s clear that Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi aren’t moving forward on their wedding plans. In a recent interview, Viall told Us Weekly that they haven’t had time to think about the logistics of getting married.

“No, no,” Viall said. “Like Vanessa and I have said, it’s too early for us right now. We’re still just doing a lot of new things together.”

My man's been working hard on his lala's!!! America (and hopefully Canada) get ready to vote for #teambabygotbach tonight! 1-800-868-3409 ???????????? A post shared by VanessaGrimaldi (@vanessagrimaldi30) on Mar 27, 2017 at 4:10pm PDT

“It’s only been four months since he proposed to the winner of this season of The Bachelor, but show sources are revealing that there’s already a major Nick Viall breakup bombshell brewing,” OK! Magazine reported.

Another source claimed that Nick’s lingering feelings for Raven would sink the start of his relationship with Vanessa.

“Nick knows he made a huge mistake proposing to the winner and is panicking. The runner-up is the woman he truly loves,” an insider reportedly told In Touch.

There are reports that Vanessa may be on board with the split. As the Daily Mail noted, Vanessa has her eyes on a career in show business as well, and may be fine with the fame that dating the Bachelor contestant brings her.

He swept me off my feet…literally! Love, love, love you! @nickviall ????❤️ A post shared by VanessaGrimaldi (@vanessagrimaldi30) on Mar 13, 2017 at 8:41pm PDT

“She has been going on acting auditions in L.A.,” a source claimed. “She always dreamed of being a huge actress. At this point she doesn’t even care about her relationship with Nick. Her main focus is landing a sitcom or a feature film. She is taking full advantage of her time in L.A.”

This wouldn’t be the first time that a Bachelor couple has fizzled after the show ended. The majority of couples brought together as a result of the reality show ended up splitting at some point, with many of them lasting only a few weeks after the finale aired and their relationships went public.

If Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi are really headed for a break-up, the Bachelor couple might not be making it official anytime too soon. Sources close to the couple claimed that Nick planned to “play the part” for at least a few weeks, getting through his Dancing with the Stars appearance and milking as much publicity out of the relationship as he can before cutting loose.

[Featured Image by Vanessa Grimaldi/Instagram]