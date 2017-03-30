One Punch Man, an immensely popular Japanese anime about a hero with a strange dilemma, will soon have its second season. Production on the sequel has already begun, as indicated by a simple advertisement in a Japanese magazine.

The highly-anticipated season 2 of One Punch Man anime has hit the production floor, confirmed a Japanese magazine. A rather simple black and white image indicated that Saitama’s adventure will continue in the new season, along with new characters. The image was shared through a tweet by Ken Xyro who tweeted a magazine advertisement confirming that the second season is currently in production.

One Punch Man Season 2 confirmed. Production is in progress. Exact date is TBA.

(This scan is pretty bad btw) pic.twitter.com/yIVuASsa6U — Ken Xyro (@KenXyro) March 27, 2017

Incidentally there have been confirmed reports about Season 2 of One Punch Man anime in the past. In fact, One-Punch Man anime’s original cast, Makoto Furukawa, Kaito Ishikawa, Yuki Kaji, Aoi Yūki, and Saori Hayami, along with theme song performers JAM Project and Hiroko Moriguchi came together last September for a Fall Festival event. During the event, the team delighted fans of the series by confirming the second season had been “green-lit” by the producers. However, the team offered no timeline about the second season of the TV anime adaptation of ONE and Yusuke Murata’s web manga.

The latest tweet merely confirms production on Season 2 “is in progress,” but the exact date is yet to be announced. Unfortunately there is no confirmed news about the production schedule or any indication when the sequel will premiere. However, fans of One Punch Man are confident that the producers are planning for a springtime release. Given the fact that the production is already underway, the makers should have enough time to compile the entire second season in time for the presumed premiere schedule.

One Punch Man season 2 is now in production! pic.twitter.com/kwrUHiv5Nx — AnimeSvnpai (@AnimeSvnpai) March 30, 2017

Although the makers of One Punch Man anime haven’t offered any information about the plot or storyline, fans are confident that Saitama will surely find a worthy opponent in Season 2 of the series. In fact, there are rumors which indicate the hero with an unusually strong and effective punch might come against an adversary who finally proves to be the one that Saitama has been waiting for throughout Season 1 of One Punch Man.

While there may not be many anime fans that are unaware of One Punch Man, for those unfamiliar with Saitama, he is one of the most mundane looking people to ever take up superhero work. His outward appearance will never indicate his inner strengths, but Saitama is one of the most powerful superheroes. His carefully crafted, lifeless expression, his amusing bald head, and his rather slender physique may be completely unimpressive, but when his fist talks, everyone listens.

Genos / One Punch Man pic.twitter.com/Ui1WjU9xZM — Scan Pics (@ShonenScan) March 29, 2017

In other words, this absolutely average looking guy possesses a superhuman fist that can take down any opponent with a single strike. And that is the unique dilemma faced by Saitama. He is unable to find a strong enough opponent to take him on and survive the first punch, let alone the first round. Interestingly, the unassuming superhero also has a rather humorous perception, and his dialogues routinely border on sarcasm and wit.

Faced with an unusual dilemma, Saitama is in constant need of new enemies, and Season 2 of One Punch Man will surely introduce a bevy of bad guys. Rumors indicate there could be a few female villains as well.

