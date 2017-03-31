Major Spoiler For Randy Orton Vs Bray Wyatt WWE Title Match At ‘WrestleMania 33’

WWE Champion Bray Wyatt will wrestle Randy Orton at WrestleMania 33 this Sunday, but it seems now there is some huge information surrounding the match that may make you lean a certain direction. Randy Orton managed to win the Royal Rumble match in January, which insured that he would get a chance at the WWE Champion at WrestleMania 33. Normally, the Rumble winner would get the main event, but WWE has gone away from that in recent years.

Fans are fighting for this to happen again, as Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg is set to be seven minutes or less. WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon always likes for people to go home happy after WrestleMania, and regardless of who wins with Lesnar and Goldberg, that won’t happen. So the push for Wyatt vs. Orton to end the show is really big at this point, and McMahon may be leaning that direction.

However, before all of this was even spoken about, Orton won the Rumble — but the WWE Champion was John Cena. Cena beat former champion AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble event, but then a few weeks later, he had to put the WWE Title on the line at the WWE SmackDown Live brand show WWE Elimination Chamber. It was here that the chamber match happened and Bray Wyatt won the gold.

That ended up putting Wyatt vs. Orton on paper, but the issue came down to the fact that both were still teammates from the Wyatt Family. Orton would give up his spot against Wyatt, which forced WWE to eventually put AJ Styles in to face him. Orton was pulling a ruse to get inside Bray Wyatt’s head, and that would allow him to burn down the Wyatt compound. More so, he burned down the area surrounding Sister Abigail. This led to some issues.

Due to what Orton did, it made Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan feel like they had to settle things, so they put Orton in a match with Styles where Randy would end up winning. This set up two matches in the end, with Styles going crazy and attacking Shane to result in the two fighting at WresteMania, and of course, the WWE Title match was set up too. Rumors had Orton winning the WWE Championship from Wyatt, which is really Bray’s second defense of the title since winning it.

The reason all stems from WWE SummerSlam. Orton took a beating at the hands of Brock Lesnar in the main event of the show. Ultimately, Orton got bloodied pretty badly and ended up having a concussion. Most fans saw this as being very over the line for WWE, who fans want to get edgier but not at the expense of safety for talent. Due to Orton taking this, Vince McMahon felt like he had to be paid back for it. This led to the Rumble win and WrestleMania spot.

This is why many believe that Orton will end up winning the WWE Title. However, there could be some sort of shift. According to Ringside News, Wyatt Family member Erick Rowan has been cleared to return to the ring. It is widely assumed that Rowan will play a role in the WWE Championship match. On top of this, it seemed Wyatt was able to brainwash Luke Harper when the two were facing each other in the main event of WWE SmackDown Live.

Many are under the impression that this will allow Wyatt to bring Harper back into the Wyatt Family, which would then allow him to have the original family back by his side. Regardless of what happens at WrestleMania, both Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt are set to continue their rivalry. This is why many still think Orton is set to win, but due to the news on Rowan, it could be going another direction than originally assumed.

WrestleMania is known for their surprises, but things could get out of hand this year. While members of the Wyatt Family interfering or helping Bray is one thing, fans are also seeing rumors of Samoa Joe and Finn Balor interfering in the Seth Rollins/Triple H match. On top of all of this, there are rumors Matt and Jeff Hardy could appear on the show too. That said, fans should expect to see more surprises than normal this year with the WWE Title match just being a small part of that.

