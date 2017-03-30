Many people were cheering for Lamar Odom during his recovery from a series of strokes after an overdose of drugs and drink at a Nevada brothel, and now he has finally broken his silence, and in his words, he is taking the blame for the end of his marriage to Khloe Kardashian, and prematurely ending his basketball career, but in the in an interview, instead of truly taking responsibility, Lamar Odom uses misogynistic language, seeming to truly blame other women, whom he calls “bi***es and THOTs” for leading him astray, and causing him to cheat on Kardashian.

Lama Odom also says that he went to rehab, and he is no using cocaine. He says he is sober, but it is unclear if that means he is not drinking, which also seemed to be a problem for him. To experts, true sobriety would mean that Odom was not using illicit drugs or alcohol. After recovery from his overdose, Lamar Odom had to be removed from a flight after vomiting on himself before the plane ever took off. He was also back at strip clubs, sports bars, and even seen day-drinking at the Beverly Center.

Most fans are sad that the marriage of Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian was doomed by his drug use and infidelity, as Lamar was the favorite Kardashian plus-one of the bunch on KUWTK, which wasn’t that hard next to Scott Disick and Kanye West. But fans were led somewhat astray on KUWTK, as the show made it seem as if Khloe Kardashian was blindsided by Lamar Odom’s cheating and drug use.

Odom tells US Weekly that Khloe knew it all, all along, and that she “tolerated” his bad behavior. Lamar said that at first, he his his drug use, which was marked primarily by cocaine. He said that for at least the last two years that they were together, Khloe knew, and though she was disappointed, she never drew a line in the sand.

“She knew I was doing cocaine the whole time after that. It was my drug of choice. I’m not going to say she accepted it because that would be the wrong word. Tolerated would be a better word.”

But then Lamar Odom talks about the cheating, and seems to blame being on KUWTK and other shows for making him more visible to other women. He believes that being “Khloe’s man” made him more enticing. Lamar Odom said that he wishes he could have kept his “d**k in his pants,” as if he had no control, and then he blames and degrades other women, who were seemingly groupies.

“Bi***es and THOTs came out of the woodwork. If there is one thing I regret when I was married, it was having multiple affairs with different women.”

The first word is self-explanatory, but degrading and chauvinistic, but in case you are not familiar with the second word Lamar Odom used, THOT, it means “That Ho Over There.” Charming. Odom says that it all became a vicious circle, as he needed cocaine to have sex.

But while Lamar Odom says he is clean, why didn’t he say that he is not using drugs or drinking? Is it an oversight, or is he intentionally being evasive.

“Of course. Living sober, meaning no drugs, is a great feeling.”

But while it still doesn’t sound like Lamar Odom has full embraced all Twelve Steps, especially in terms of taking all the responsibility for his actions, and not necessarily speaking of the “THOTs” that help bring him down, it does sound to fans like he is heading in the right direction. At this time, Lamar Odom claims that he now knows that his basketball is over, and the end likely came early due to his drug abuse, and for no other reason.

Do you think Lamar Odom has fully accepted responsibility for his actions? What do you think of him calling certain women by degrading names?

