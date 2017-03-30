Bill O’Reilly’s ‘Christian’ Supporters Defend Him From Maxine Waters Controversy

Bill O’Reilly has embroiled himself in controversy again, and this time it’s because of a statement he made about Maxine Waters, the California congresswoman whom he has often criticized on his show. However, this time, he made it a lot more personal by attacking her for wearing a “James Brown” wig. Controversy ensued, and O’Reilly was ripped apart on social media.

Bill O'Reilly insulted Rep. Maxine Waters in the most racist, sexist & bigoted way. Please RETWEET to say #ImWithHer! #BlackWomenAtWork pic.twitter.com/klHX5UZM5Y — #RemoveTrump (@France4Hillary) March 28, 2017

You have the right to a racist grandpa. If you don't have a racist grandpa, Bill O'Reilly will be provided for you. — Matt Fernandez (@FattMernandez) March 28, 2017

According to CNN Money, Bill soon issued an apology.

“As I have said many times, I respect Congresswoman Maxine Waters for being sincere in her beliefs. I said that again today on Fox & Friends calling her ‘old school.’ Unfortunately, I also made a jest about her hair which was dumb. I apologize,” the popular Fox News host is quoted as saying.

However, according to the New York Times, Bill O’Reilly continued his criticism of Waters.

“On his show, he used the apology to springboard into a scathing monologue, going after Ms. Waters during his ‘Talking Points Memo’ segment that often leads his show.”

The article adds that O’Reilly criticized Waters for saying that Trump is dangerous for America. O’Reilly also accused Waters of being unpatriotic. The same night, Ms. Waters noted that she will not respond to O’Reilly, whom she notes has been sued by women in the past for sexual harassment.

Bill O’Reilly’s fans went on a rampage to defend their favorite right-wing star on websites and in comments sections after articles. After Breitbart wrote an article about the topic, commenters took time to show their support, although some may argue that it’s not the type of support that makes Bill O’Reilly look good.

“Bill O’Reilly is a strong, Christian man with Christian values. He cannot be intimidated either. This is all a non-story that the dems are trying to push since they lost the election. But nobody can stop Bill!” screamed fan Carol Weber.

“He was not ‘intimidating’ her. He just said she wears a James Brown wig. She really needs to learn English!” exclaimed Conservo Luchador.

And Bill O’Reilly has some support on Twitter as well.

Maxine Waters is a loon and Bill O'Reilly is right about her hair.

???? pic.twitter.com/rkQ1HUtK83 — Brian (@xtriadx) March 28, 2017

Ok, not a fan of Bill O'Reilly but I love his James Brown Wig joke when referring to Maxine Waters. I just hate that he apologized. UGH! — Tree of Logic (@Tree_of_Logic) March 30, 2017

The Daily Caller believes that the whole controversy was nothing but faux outrage and that there is a double standard in the racist-shaming game.

“It’s not just racist, but openly racist. That’s because Bill O’Reilly is white and Maxine Waters is black. (James Brown was black too, but that’s beside the point.) It doesn’t matter that O’Reilly went on to praise Waters’ sincerity. It doesn’t matter that he was ‘just kidding.’ Too late for all that, white man,” sarcastically claims columnist Jim Treacher when mocking O’Reilly’s critics.

This wouldn’t be the first time O’Reilly has been accused of being racist. As the Inquisitr noted in an article earlier this year, Bill took heat in 2007 for being “surprised” that black people can act civilized when he went to dine at Sylvia’s in Harlem. Then, as a YouTube video shows, O’Reilly talked about how slaves were fed well and even had free housing. Bill O’Reilly claims that both of these controversies were taken out of context.

