Tomi Lahren Bargaining With Beck And ‘TheBlaze’ Over Her Facebook Page

When Tomi Lahren officially cleans out her desk at TheBlaze, she wants to take her millions of Facebook followers with her.

It turns out, however, that the Glenn Beck-owned media company controls her social media page, the future status of which has become an issue as the parties negotiate a severance agreement.

Lahren famously and abruptly lost her TheBlaze TV gig when she revealed her pro-choice leanings on The View, which created a firestorm. Apparently this is a flip-flop from her earlier pro-life pronouncements and which evidently led to her permanent ban by the Beck channel. “I’m for limited government, so stay out of my guns, and you can stay out of my body as well,” Lahren told The View ladies on March 17, suggesting that pro-lifers are hypocrites.

The political right in America is not monolithic when it comes to abortion, but Tomi Lahren has yet to publicly explain why her opinion on the complex and sensitive issue changed so markedly since essentially describing pro-choicers as “straight-up baby killers” in a video still posted to her Facebook page.

According to TMZ, in addition to a temporary non-compete agreement, a certain amount of horsetrading is occurring over the Facebook page in question, which likely is a key resume enhancer as the feisty conservative commentator and President Trump supporter, 24, seeks a new platform at another media outlet.

“Sources familiar with the negotiations between Tomi and Blaze brass tell us she’s adamant about keeping her 4.2 million FB fans, but the company has other ideas. Fact is… TheBlaze owns her Facebook page… and honchos have flexed their muscles by cutting off access to Tomi and her team. There hasn’t been a single post since Tomi and Glenn Beck butted heads over her announcing on The View she was pro-choice. “We’re told Tomi believes she’s more marketable if she brings her Facebook followers to her next gig. As we reported, she has 6 months left on her contract and she’s currently negotiating a severance package which includes a payout and a possible time out where she can’t work anywhere else.”

TMZ claims that the exit agreement with the former Tomi host could be finalized as early as tomorrow.

Although the circumstances are unusual, that she is moving on from TheBlaze should really come as no surprise. As the Inquisitr reported in January, Lahren revealed that she’s no fan of the Dallas area and expressed a desire to relocate to New York City or another media hub particularly given that her contract was due to expire in late 2017 anyway.

Although there has been longtime speculation that the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, graduate would wind up at Fox News, she told the Dallas Morning News that she considers herself “too controversial” for the top-rated Rupert Murdoch-owned network. Lahren also has ambitions for launching her own media company.

Beck addressed the Tomi Lahren issue during his radio show last week, The Daily Beast detailed, during which he alluded to some behind-the-scenes drama/disagreements unrelated to the recent controversy.

A South Dakota native, the former One America News Network anchor essentially became an overnight sensation in July 2015 when a video of her calling out President Obama for lack of leadership in fighting terrorism following the Chattanooga murder by a gunman of four U.S. Marines and one U.S. Navy sailor went viral. According to multiple media accounts, the gunman was a devout Muslim.

Glenn Beck’s network reportedly lost a lot of market share and traffic to its web portal once he joined up with the Never Trump cohort.”Tomi Lahren is a powerhouse and simply outgrew The Blaze. She was the only thing keeping them afloat as Glenn Beck lost the majority of his following after he came out as a Trump hater,” the Gateway Pundit website claimed.

Added the New York Post, “While the number of paying subscribers (once said to be 300,000) is kept secret, TheBlaze.com attracted 29 million unique visitors per month in 2014, and only 8.8 million uniques in February 2017, for a loss of more than two-thirds of its traffic.”

In the meantime, some East Carolina University students on social media have threatened to go on a violent rampage if Tomi Lahren is allowed to speak there as scheduled on April 17, Campus Reform reported.

[Featured Image by Colin Young-Wolff/AP Images]