Forget Christina’s Bikini Pics: Tarek El Moussa Defies Cancer, Builds Muscles

If you have been drooling over Christina El Moussa’s bikini pics on Instagram, think again. Her ex-husband, Tarek, has shared a pic of his ripped muscles, which he built after his doctor told him that he would never be able to lift weights again. The Flip or Flop star, who earlier “looked like death,” due to his cancer, now has a body to flaunt. This is one cancer survival story you don’t want to miss.

Tarek El Moussa has been fighting cancer for the last three years. The 36-year-old reality TV star shared a photo of his topless body on Instagram, and it looks like a winner. He has been battling two cancers, as well as debilitating back injury. His doctor told him that he might not be able to lift weights against in his life. While most people would have sulked in despair, Tarek decided to use it as his motivation. He was determined to prove his doctor wrong. Moreover, he was resolute to prove a lot to the people, who felt inspired by him. Now, he is “into the best shape” of his life.

Flip or Flop stars Tarek El Moussa and Christina were married until last December, when they announced their divorce. They have a 1-year-old son named Brayden. Interestingly, the photo Tarek shared was shot last year, but he was “too embarrassed” to share it with his fans. In the past few weeks, people have seen Christina generously share her bikini pics that show her amazing post-pregnancy body. Looks like she has been working really hard on her body as well. Now that Tarek has shared the image of his amazing body while battling cancer, it surely sends a message.

Well… I posted the #awful photo yesterday.. so…. I think my updated #picture represents the hard work I put in… I think this picture represents winning the war against my illnesses, what do you think? A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Mar 17, 2017 at 6:47pm PDT

“Remember….it’s not the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog,” Tarek said, while sharing his shirtless pic.

The Flip or Flop star thanked his personal trainer for all the hard work and the photographer for the amazing photos. Tarek earlier said that he had survived the toughest time of his life in the last three years. He often looks back and wonders how he has survived those years.

“I looked like death,” he said. “I wasn’t the happy, outgoing guy I once was. I was so miserable. It was a struggle just to wake up in the morning.”

However, he takes pride that he did not quit, even though he wanted to “thousands of times all day every day.” He shared in an Instagram post earlier that he suffered from the 60 pound weight swing during his illness.

“For everyone struggling right now from any situation.. remember… keep your head up and don’t quit! There is light at the end of the tunnel, stay strong!”

People earlier reported that Tarek El Moussa blamed cancer and other physical problems for his failed marriage with Christina. Things became so critical between them that Christina called 911 in May last year, as she feared her husband was suicidal. However, the couple called the incident an “unfortunate misunderstanding.” Christina moved out after the incident anyway, and later the couple confirmed their split. Tarek, nevertheless, does not want to mess up their children’s life because of the divorce. He wants to work as a “unit” with Christina for their upbringing.

Looks Like the Flip or Flop star has got the fresh start in life that he has been looking for.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Lakewood Center]