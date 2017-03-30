Heather Morris Complaining She Has Been Sabotaged On ‘DWTS,’ Melts Down

When Heather Morris joined this season of Dancing with the Stars, a lot of people didn’t think that she should be on the show at all. Heather was on Glee, but she was also a backup dancer for Beyonce and was on the show So You Think You Can Dance. Now, Radar Online is sharing that Heather Morris feels like she is being sabotaged on the show since her partner, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, was injured. He was only able to dance with her the first week of the show, and it is starting to look like Maks might be done.

Last week, Alan Bersten performed with Heather, but Maks was still there to help her out. Everyone knows that having Maks as a partner can really help you win the show, and Heather Morris doesn’t have that advantage anymore at all. A source close to production is speaking about what is going on with Heather. Here is what they had to say.

“Heather is complaining about Maks quitting and saying she thinks that she is being sabotaged. She is so detached from reality and is claiming that her new partner, Alan, just doesn’t push her at all. At least, not in the same way Maks does!”

It turns out that Maksim Chmerkovskiy isn’t helping Heather Morris right now. Us Magazine shared that the injury Maks has on his calf is so bad that he had to have surgery. Obviously, he isn’t faking the injury and really is hurt.

His fiance, Peta Murgatroyd, went to Snapchat to share a picture of their son and said, “Wishing Daddy a speedy recovery from La La Land. We love you and can’t wait to get you back. Kisses from Shai XO.”

Last week, Heather Morris danced with Alan, but they got a score of 30 out of 40. This should be more than enough to keep her from getting sent home. After having surgery, it would be pretty surprising if Maks was able to come back on the show. He will be out for at least three weeks, but you never know how long it will end up being. The source went on to share more details.

“Heather said that she doesn’t think that Maks’s injury is as bad as he is saying, and that maybe Peta had something to do with him balling on her. Peta has a reputation on set for being jealous, but Heather just seems focused on proving to everyone that she can win this competition. She is just acting like a total b***h right now.”

As of right now, Heather Morris isn’t saying anything about the way she feels regarding the show. Fans are shocked to hear what is being said about her. It doesn’t look like she will pull out of the competition or anything and will just have to push hard and try to win it all. Heather is a great dancer, and she stands a chance to win no matter who her partner is on the show. Heather is already doing a great job of staying in the lead.

