Tyga, Blac Chyna Feud: Gay Claims Absurd, Rapper Says He Pays Child Support

Tyga couldn’t be happier knowing that he’s no longer in a relationship with Blac Chyna, claiming that the former stripper losing her temper isn’t anything new to him.

Chyna went on a foul-mouthed rant on Snapchat on March 29, telling her millions of fans that Tyga had failed to keep up with child support payments for their four-year-old son, King Cairo, and she’s livid that the rapper was secretly telling things to Rob Kardashian that weren’t true.

In her Snapchat story, as revealed by TMZ, Chyna claims that Tyga had told Rob she wanted to reconcile with the “Faded” rapper, and he was bothered by the fact that the 29-year-old was constantly phoning him. Tyga made it clear he had no interest in getting back with his baby’s mother.

Of course, that would lead Blac to explode on social media because the only reason she claims to have contacted Tyga was to find out why she hadn’t received the child support payments he was due to pay a while ago.

From there, Blac went on to make allegations concerning Tyga’s sexuality, claiming she knows about the man the “Rack City” star had been hooking up with, insinuating that Kylie Jenner isn’t the only person the father-of-one has seen in recent months.

All of this talk on Snapchat has left Tyga unsettled, and while he’s somewhat bothered by the things that Blac has said about him, he is taking the high road, especially since not everything that Chyna talked about on social media is the truth.

According to Hollywood Life, Tyga has very well been making child support payments. It’s unusual for him not to communicate with Blac on all things regarding their son since the 27-year-old tries to be there for Cairo as much as he can.

Of all the things Blac can say about Tyga, one thing she can never do is discredit his love for his child, a source shared, stressing that he would go above and beyond to make sure Cairo has everything that he needs. “If anything, Blac Chyna just reminded Tyga exactly why he hated their relationship — because of her attitude,” the insider notes.

“To be honest, he doesn’t know what the hell she’s talking about and doesn’t even care to. Tyga pays child support and every other expense that comes up for King and he has receipts to prove it … Chyna’s always throwing tantrums like this and Tyga’s so glad she’s not his problem any longer. Tyga knows one thing, though. Chyna should want to stop insinuating he’s a bad father and making wild accusations about his lifestyle before she finds herself in court facing a defamation suit.”

News of Tyga’s frustration in seeing Blac Chyna vent on Snapchat about missing child support payments while claiming that her ex-boyfriend was secretly hooking up with men comes just weeks after reports had claimed that the rapper had found himself in heated arguments with Kylie Jenner.

Insiders claimed that the twosome had been having a rough time trying to keep their romance going over rumors that Tyga had not been faithful to the 19-year-old, and Kylie became suspicious with all the evidence that was allegedly beginning to pile up.

From what reports have claimed, Kylie and Tyga are very much still together, but these recent weeks have been the most difficult for them; so much that they allegedly decided to part ways from one another a month ago, insisting that they needed a breather from one another.

Could Blac Chyna’s comments on Snapchat now have influenced Kylie to potentially consider the idea of ending the relationship with Tyga for good?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]