‘Fixer Upper’ Canceled? HGTV Series Slammed With False Tabloid Rumors

A few hours ago a headline reading “Fixer Upper Canceled” started to appear on Google for anyone who did a quick search for the latest Fixer Upper news.

A tabloid called Radar Online released a story claiming it was an HGTV bombshell and questioned if Fixer Upper was being canceled as Chip and Joanna Gaines stunned their fans with information about a deal regarding a new television series.

Fun news!! Watch #behindthedesign sneak peek Tuesday 3/28 at 10p CST #sniupfront A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Mar 22, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

Chip and Joanna did announce a Fixer Upper spin-off series called Behind the Design on Instagram a week ago. And Fixer Upper fans got to see a sneak peak of the spin-off series following the Season 4 Finale on Tuesday, March 28. However, the spin-off series does not mean Fixer Upper is being canceled as the network has not announced that the series is being canceled.

Thanks for the hair help @chippergaines ???? A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Mar 20, 2017 at 10:53am PDT

According to Joanna, the new series called Behind the Design is going to focus on the inside scoop regarding how design related decisions are made as they are completing their renovation project. The decision to start this series came as more and more individuals asked Chip and Joanna how they were able to reach certain design decisions during renovation projects.

We had a good time shopping for Season five #fixerupper homes at @Marburgerfarm in #roundtop this week! Scroll right to see some of my favorite finds! A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Mar 29, 2017 at 11:07am PDT

The biggest issue with the Fixer Upper tabloid rumor questioning if the HGTV series has been canceled is the fact that the series has already been renewed for Season 5. According to The Christian Post, Joanna and Chip Gaines indirectly confirmed there would be a Season 5 when they posted a picture with a caption that stated they were on their way to start filming Season 5 of the HGTV series.

Season five filming starts today!! I'm letting Chip drive today and he's real happy about that… #fixerupper @hgtv A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Dec 8, 2016 at 12:10pm PST

So, if there is any chance the series is being canceled – it wouldn’t be until after Season 5 aired. After all, HGTV wouldn’t be filming a season they didn’t intend on airing. This means any fans who were concerned by the headline that started to pop up on tabloids a few hours ago can rest easy.

The Season 4 Finale of Fixer Upper – which aired this week – was considered to be one of their most ambitious projects yet. According to PEOPLE, the Season 4 Finale was even a bit of a tear jerker as Chip and Joanna set out to help Michael Matsumoto – the executive producer of Fixer Upper. Michael, his wife, and their two children were living in Los Angeles but had decided it was time to settle down in Waco, Texas.

The property Michael Matsumoto and his family were purchasing was not in great shape, but it only had a price tag of $12,500, and Chip and Joanna were convinced they could turn it into their dream home. According to PEOPLE, Chip and Joanna Gaines managed to turn a shack into a farmhouse dream.

The backyard they always wanted. Thank you @chippergaines @joannagaines A post shared by Michael Matsumoto (@matsumoto818) on Mar 28, 2017 at 9:28pm PDT

What made the story for the Season 4 Finale of Fixer Upper even sweeter was the fact that Michael and his wife were expecting twins. The twins were born on March 17 – just 11 days before the episode aired on television.

Seeing less of Chip and Joanna Gaines on your television at home is the last thing you have to worry about as Fixer Upper has not been canceled as some tabloids are speculating. Not only have they already started filming Season 5 of Fixer Upper, but HGTV fans also have a Fixer Upper spin-off to look forward to.

[Featured Image by Desiree Navarro/WireImage/Getty Images]